Harry Styles Turned Down ‘The Little Mermaid’ for Darker Films and Non-Musicals, Says Director: ‘We Met Him. He Was Lovely’

“The Little Mermaid” director Rob Marshall confirmed in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that he met with pop superstar Harry Styles to play the role of Prince Eric opposite Halle Bailey’s Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake. Reports surfaced during the film’s casting process that Styles was being courted to play Prince Eric, but this is the first time Marshall has confirmed that discussions with the Grammy winner took place.

Why did Styles turn down Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid” remake? According to Marshall, the reason was twofold: He wanted to take on darker films and didn’t want to be in a musical as he made the jump from pop star to actor.

“We met with him. He was lovely. What a wonderful guy,” Marshall said of Styles. “But at the end of the day, he really felt like he wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker.”

“For a lot of young musical people like Harry, you’re trying to carve your way and you don’t wanna be seen as a singer, necessarily,” Marshall added. “That’s why he was really looking to do something not in the musical genre, to really stretch himself. It was really a fun idea to play with, but in the end, I always think things happen for a reason. I’m so happy to have two young, new people in the film.”

Styles passed on “The Little Mermaid” but did accept supporting roles in Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” and the queer drama “My Policeman.” Both projects were more tailored to adults than the family-friendly Disney audience. Styles earned divisive reviews for his acting, but Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman wrote in his “Don’t Worry Darling” review: “[Styles] recalls the young Frank Sinatra as an actor. It’s too early to tell where he’s going in movies, but if he wants to he could have a real run in them.”

As for Marshall, he ended up casting relative newcomer Jonah Hauer-King in the role of Prince Eric. The 27-year-old actor is perhaps best known for starring in PBS’ “Little Women” adaptation, but “The Little Mermaid” is sure to bring him newfound fame.

“I’m always looking for the person who’s deeply connected to a part,” Marshall said of the casting search. “The words come off the page [and] all of a sudden they’re in his mouth, and it sounds true and real. You believe the person.”

“The Little Mermaid” opens in theaters May 26 from Disney.