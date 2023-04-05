‘Harry Potter’ Director Mike Newell Sets U.K. Shoot for ‘China Court’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Director Mike Newell (“Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”) has set an August shoot at U.K. locations for “China Court.”

The film will be directed by Newell from a script by Brian Kinsey, based on the 1961 novel “China Court: The Hours of a Country House” by Rumer Godden.

The film centers around a house, China Court, and the family that inhabits it. The film follows generations of the family over a century, up to the death of the matriarch in 1961. Characters move seamlessly in and out of each other’s timelines as they grow up, fall in love, fall out with each other and – always – pass on to those who follow them the consequences of their actions.

“White Noise” producer Uri Singer has joined forces with Echo Lake’s Mike Marcus (“The Ward”) and U.K.-based Pippa Cross (“The Hole,” “Ghost World”) to produce the film.

Fortitude International’s Nadine de Barros and Singer’s Passage Pictures are financing the film. De Barros will also serve as a producer.

Godden is best known for her novels “Black Narcissus” (1939), which was adapted into a 1947 film by directors Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger and a 2020 BBC/FX TV series; and “The River” (1946) that was adapted as a 1951 film by Jean Renoir.

Singer said: “It’s an honor to work with an iconic director such as Mike Newell on such a beautiful and touching project.”

Singer’s upcoming films include “King of Oil,” with Peter Landesman attached to direct, and another DeLillo adaptation, “Underworld,” written and to be directed by Ted Melfi.

Newell is repped by Independent Talent Group and WME. Singer is repped by Knol Law PC.