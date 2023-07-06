Harrison Ford Roasts Conan O’Brien Mid-Interview for Having a Han Solo Note Reminder: ‘You Can’t F—ing Remember That?’

Harrison Ford roasted Conan O’Brien on a recent episode of the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast after the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” icon discovered O’Brien had “Han Solo” written down in his notes for the interview. The two men were playfully arguing about Ford’s ancestry, which led O’Brien to consult some info he had jotted down prior to the interview.

“I refer you to this piece of paper right here,” O’Brien said. “That says, ‘Born and raised in Chicago to an Irish German father—'”

Ford leaned over to take a look at O’Brien’s notes and then interrupted the host when he realized they included a reminder that Ford played Han Solo in the “Star Wars” franchise. Along with Indiana Jones, Han Solo is Ford’s most iconic character.

“Well if that’s a quality of your research, and I imagine it is because right there it says ‘Harrison Ford’ and then you had to write ‘Han Solo,'” Ford said. “You can’t fucking remember that?”

“No I can’t. I can’t remember Han Solo,” O’Brien hilariously fired back. “I wrote it down because I heard that you were in some of the ‘Star Wars’ films, and this was news to me because I’ve seen those films and I don’t exactly think that you ‘pop.'”

O’Brien continued, “I’m sorry. But I mean, I remember Chewbacca, I remember the bad guy with the black helmet and then… there’s some people.”

Ford took matters into his own hands, asking O’Brien, “How come you’re not still on television?”

Ford’s dig was brilliant enough to send O’Brien down memory lane. “You came on my show many many times, on the ‘Late Night’ show,” he told Ford. “And over the years people would say, ‘Who’s one of your favorite guests?’ And I would say, ‘Harrison Ford, because he’s so goddamn funny.’ You are so hilariously funny and you tossed me around like a rag doll, verbally, on these shows, and they’re some of my favorite segments of all time. You are a hilarious man and I’ve always loved being around you.”

“You guys wrote some great stuff,” Ford replied back to O’Brien. “I don’t remember any of it.”

Ford’s appearance on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast was his latest stop on the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” press tour. The adventure tentpole, which marks Ford’s last outing as the iconic archeologist, is now playing in theaters nationwide.