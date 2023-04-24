Harrison Ford ‘Will Not Be Involved’ in ‘Indiana Jones’ TV Series: ‘Dial of Destiny’ Is the ‘Last Time I’ll Play the Character’

Harrison Ford confirmed to Total Film magazine that the upcoming “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will mark his final outing as the globetrotting archeologist, so don’t expect to see Ford pop up in the “Indiana Jones” television series that’s currently in early development at Disney+.

“This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character,” Ford said about his decades-long run as Indiana Jones coming to a definitive end. “I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film.”

Ford added that he is aware of the potential “Indiana Jones” television series but stressed he “will not be involved in that, if it does come to fruition.”

Variety exclusively reported last November that Disney was actively looking to develop an “Indiana Jones” TV show for Disney+. Sources confirmed that Disney and Lucasfilm had brought up the possibility of a series in general meetings with writers of late. The studios were still looking for a writer to take on the project at the time, thus no plot details were available.

Should the Disney+ series move forward, it will not be the first show about Indiana Jones. “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles” aired for two seasons on ABC from 1992-1993, plus spawned four made-for-TV specials airing on The Family Channel (now Freeform) between 1994 and 1996. Ford made a cameo appearance in one episode, but the show focused primarily on the early years of the character, with Sean Patrick Flanery and Corey Carrier playing him at different times in his life. George Hall played an elderly Jones, bookending each episode.

As for Ford’s swan song in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny,” the latest film sequel is set in the 1960s and finds the eponymous adventurer once again facing off against the Nazis. Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook and Phoebe Waller-Bridge co-star the film, which will world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May ahead of its June 30 theatrical release.