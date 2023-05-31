Don’t Ask Harrison Ford if Han Solo or Indiana Jones Would Win in a Fight: ‘What Are You Asking Me That Crap For?’

Harrison Ford revealed in a new interview with Esquire magazine that the most common question “Star Wars” fans ask him is who would win a fight: Han Solo or Indiana Jones? It’s a question that has provided fodder for many Reddit discussions and social media debates, but it’s not one Ford ever wants to entertain.

As Ford said about his fans: “Well, they usually ask me, ‘If there was a fight between Han Solo and Indiana Jones, who would fuckin’ win?’ And I say [voice rising, fingers drumming], ‘Me, asshole! I don’t want to fucking make shit up like that. I mean, what are you asking me that crap for?’”

Ford has played Indiana Jones in five movies, including the upcoming “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” while his filmography with Han Solo also consists of five movies, including an uncredited cameo appearance in 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” That film marked the end of his Han Solo run, while “Dial of Destiny” will mark the same for Indiana Jones. Despite these iconic characters, Ford often stresses to fans that he is Harrison Ford and not Han Solo or Indiana Jones.

“Yeah, but I’m not Indiana Jones. I’m Harrison Ford — Harry Ford, in fact,” Ford told Esquire magazine.

Ford’s Han Solo role came first, but even then he possessed the leading star charisma that would come to define Indiana Jones.

As Ford’s “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill told Esquire: “I was wide-eyed and inexperienced, and Harrison arrives, and I’m telling you — from day one — just like Luke did, I looked up to him as someone who had a firmer grasp of all the elements than I did. I thought, ‘This guy’s like . . . Steve McQueen? Gary Cooper? John Wayne?’ He was instantly iconic, and yet the world at large didn’t know who he was. I just thought, ‘This guy’s major.’”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” opens in theaters June 30 from Disney.