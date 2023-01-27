Harrison Ford Celebrates Ke Huy Quan’s Oscar Nom: ‘He Was a Wonderful Actor’ in ‘Indiana Jones‘ 38 Years Ago, and ’He Still Is’ Now

Harrison Ford is over the moon about Ke Huy Quan earning an Oscar nomination, the first of the latter’s career. Quan is nominated in the supporting actor category for his performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which has already garnered him prizes from the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Quan got his start in Hollywood as a child actor, making his feature film debut opposite Ford in Steven Spielberg’s 1984 adventure “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”

“I’m so happy for him. He’s a great guy,” Ford told Entertianment Tonight about Quan’s Oscar nomination. “He’s a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is. I’m glad. I’m very happy for him.”

Ford previously said ahead of the Oscar nominations announcement that Quan landing a best supporting actor bid would be “well deserved.” Ford added to Uproxx at the time, “He is really terrific in his movie. And I’m so glad to see him…and what he has become. I’m so happy for him. He’s such a happy guy, too.”

Quan’s awards run over the last few months has been linked to “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” at numerous points. When Quan won the Golden Globe for supporting actor, he thanked Spielberg for giving him his start in Hollywood. Spielberg was in attendance at the Globes and won best director and best motion picture drama for “The Fabelmans.” Both Quan and Spielberg will be attending the upcoming Academy Awards as nominees.

Ford and Quan went viral last September when they ran into each other at Disney’s D23 convention and posed for a photograph. Ford was at the event to promote “Indiana Jones 5,” while Quan was in attendance as a cast member of “Loki” Season 2. Quan told The New York Times that his heart was racing when he got asked if he wanted to reunite with Ford.

“I’m thinking, ‘Of course! I haven’t seen him in 38 years,’” Quan said. “So I walk out and I see him about 15 feet away talking to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, they’re there to promote ‘Indy 5.’ And as I walk close, my heart is pounding. I’m thinking, ‘Is he gonna recognize me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid.’”

“As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look,” Quan continued. “I go, ‘Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I’m a fan and he’s gonna tell me to not come near him.’ But he looks and points at me and says, ‘Are you Short Round?’ Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, ‘Yes, Indy.’ And he said, ‘Come here,’ and gave me a big hug.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is nominated for a total of 11 Oscars, including best picture. Quan’s co-stars Michelle Yeoh, Jaime Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu are all nominated. The film is now back in theaters to celebrate its nominations haul.