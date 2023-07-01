Anthony Mackie Forgot His ‘Captain America 4’ Lines Because Harrison Ford Was So Intimidating, Then Ford Said: ‘Let’s Shoot This Piece of S—‘

Anthony Mackie told Inverse that he was so nervous to shoot opposite Harrison Ford on their first day of filming “Captain America: Brave New World” that he forgot the script. Marvel’s upcoming fourth “Captain America” movie finds Mackie’s Sam Wilson stepping into the title role for the first time in a feature film. Ford is a new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, replacing the late William Hurt as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

“The first day was so intimidating,” Mackie said. “I was so fucking nervous I couldn’t remember my lines. He’s Harrison fucking Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy. He’s everything a movie star should be. He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of shit.’ And everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let’s shoot this shit.’”

While plot details for “Captain America: Brave New World” are being kept under wraps, Marvel has confirmed that Ford’s Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross is the President of the United States.

“We spent a good bit of time together,” Mackie added. “Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That’s their relationship in the storyline.”

“Captain America: Brave New World” recently wrapped production in Atlanta. The tentpole is being directed by Julius Onah (“The Cloverfield Paradox,” “Luce”). Malcolm Spellman, who worked with Mackie as the creator of the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” is a co-writer on the film. Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson are reprising their Marvel roles of Betty Ross and Samuel Sterns from “The Incredible Hulk,” while fellow MCU newcomers include Shira Haas and and “Top Gun: Maverick” actor Danny Ramirez.

During an interview with Esquire magazine last month, Ford said he was having a great time shooting “Brave New World” on the film’s Atlanta set.

“Uh, yeah,” Ford said when asked if he was having a good time. “I mean, there are tough days and easy days and fun days and all kinds of days. It’s a tough schedule and, yeah, it’s fun. But it’s not a walk in the park. It’s not fun fun. It’s work.”

“Captain America: Brave New World” will be released on May 3, 2024.