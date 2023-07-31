Gravitas Ventures Picks Up Comedy Film ‘Halfway to Amarillo’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures has picked up “Halfway to Amarillo,” a neo-western kind of comedy which is set for distribution this November. Written and directed by Burt Binder, “Amarillo” follows an author who, in a bout of writer’s block, finds that his fictional characters have leapt straight off the pages of his novel and are running amok through Los Angeles.

The film stars Peter Giles (“Portlandia”), Luke Jones (“FBI: Most Wanted”), Lindsey G. Smith (“Happy Death Day”) and Binder. According to the film’s official synopsis, “The story centers around writer Michael Coleman who comes down with writer’s block when at his lowest point, the main character from his novel, an outlaw named Eli West played by Jones, leaps out of the novel into the real world throwing a wrench into Michael’s life. The villain in the novel, a crooked sheriff named Morgan Ambrose played by Giles, follows in quick pursuit wreaking havoc across Los Angeles.”

“Halfway to Amarillo” was awarded “Best Independent Feature” at the 2023 IFS Los Angeles Film Festival. It was also part of official selection at RiverRun International Film, Malibu Film Festival, The More Than Decent Film Festival and others.

The film is also produced by Mike Binder, Burt’s father, who previously helmed the 2020 docuseries “The Comedy Store” which follows the history and legacy of Los Angeles’s beloved comedy club. The series features stories from acclaimed comedians including Jim Carrey, Bobby Lee, Bill Burr, Howie Mandell and Tim Allen.

Gravitas Ventures, independent film distribution company, has recently acquired other films such as “Slotherhouse,” “I’ll Show You Mine” and “Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West.”