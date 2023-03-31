Gwyneth Paltrow Trial Juror Explains Why She Won: It’s Not ‘Because She’s a Celebrity’

A juror in the Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident trial opened up to ABC News about the jury’s unanimous decision in favor of the Oscar-winning actor. Samantha Imrie, a nurse who was Juror #11, said it only took a couple of hours for the jury to reach its verdict, although her mind changed sides repeatedly during the trial. “The whole thing was a little shocking,” she said.

Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist, sued Paltrow for $300,000, alleging that in 2016 the actor skied into him at a Deer Valley ski resort in Utah and left him with a concussion, four broken ribs and a brain injury. Paltrow then countersued for $1 and attorney’s fees. Under Utah law, the downhill skier has the right of way. Paltrow and Sanderson both claimed they were the downhill skier.

Imrie told ABC News that Paltrow’s testimony was more convincing. “There was in the back of my mind that this woman is an actress…I did take that into account,” she said. “But I didn’t feel that she had a reason to lie under oath. She’s always in the spotlight so she always has to be honest.”

Part of what tipped the jury in favor of Paltrow was Dr. Irving Scher, who testified on Paltrow’s behalf and used a scientific approach when explaining how Sanderson crashed into the actor.

“He’s a snow sports expert in many different ways,” Imrie said. “I think the fact that Dr. Scher could speak to the settings and he specifically studied snow science, that he had a stronger opinion.”

Also working against Sanderson was the various social media posts shown in court that he posted after the accident. Sanderson was seen traveling the world and in seemingly good health.

“I think I wrote down something like, ‘I need to make more money so I can travel this way,'” Imrie said. “I wouldn’t have thought he was capable of those things based on the picture that he was painting.”

Imrie added, “I think it’s important that the public doesn’t just think this was a win because Gwyneth is a celebrity. This is based on the evidence and this is based on the law. I do work in midicine and you have to look at everyone the same. That should apply in the courtroom as well.”

Paltrow was awarded the $1 requested in her countersuit thanks to the jury’s decision.