×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Emmy Predictions: TV Movie – Jennifer Lopez and Sydney Sweeney Lead Films Hoping to be ‘Weird’ Competition

Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Ski Crash Trial

TOPSHOT - US actress Gwyneth Paltrow testifies during her trial, March 24, 2023, in Park City, Utah. - Terry Sanderson claims that the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer was cruising down the slopes so recklessly that they violently collided, leaving him on the ground as she and her entourage continued their descent down Deer Valley Resort, a skiers-only mountain known for its groomed runs, après-ski champagne yurts and posh clientele. (Photo by Rick Bowmer / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RICK BOWMER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A verdict has been reached in the Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial today in Park City, Utah, and the actor has been cleared of any wrongdoing. Paltrow was awarded the $1 requested in her countersuit.

The bizarre televised trial captivated social media for the past two weeks. Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist, sued Paltrow for $300,000, alleging that in 2016 the actor skied into him at the Deer Valley ski resort, leaving him with a concussion, four broken ribs and a brain injury. Paltrow then countersued for $1 and attorney’s fees. Sanderson originally sued for $3.1 million before a judge ruled against him seeking punitive damages. 

Under Utah law, the downhill skier has the right of way, but both Paltrow and Sanderson claimed that they were the one downhill. 

Paltrow testified first, telling the eight-member jury that it was Sanderson who had crashed into her. “You skied directly into my fucking back,” said Paltrow. In her testimony, she recalled watching her children skiing down the slope when Sanderson hit her from behind.  

“I was skiing, and two skis came between my skis, forcing my legs apart,” she said. “And then there was a body pressing against me.” 

“My brain was trying to make sense of what was happening,” Paltrow said in court. “I thought, ‘Is this a practical joke? Is someone doing something perverted?’”

Sanderson took the stand Monday, telling the jury, “I just remember everything was great and then I heard something I’ve never heard at a ski resort and that was a blood-curdling scream.” He went on to say he was hit in the back at the shoulder blades and went flying, and that everything then went black.  

During the trial, both medical and ski experts were also brought to testify in front of the jury.  

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad