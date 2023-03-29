Guy Pearce Apologizes for Questioning the Roles Trans Actors Can Play: ‘I Understand How It’s Insensitive’

Guy Pearce issued a lengthy apology statement on Twitter after he generated backlash for a controversial statement on transgender actors. In a since-deleted tweet, the “Memento” and “Mare of Easttown” actor mused about the roles trans actors can play.

“A question — if the only people allowed to play trans characters are trans folk, then are we also suggesting the only people trans folk can play are trans characters?” Pearce wrote. “Surely that will limit your career as an actor? Isn’t the point of an actor to be able play anyone outside your own world?”

While apologizing for “crassly focusing” on an “already-harassed minority,” Pearce also wrote: “I see that raising the question of gender identity within the casting process on a platform like Twitter was not a good idea. For that, I apologize, enormously. I acknowledge it has only stirred up and inflamed attitudes and made us all dig our heels in. I take responsibility for that and again, apologize for starting a fire.”

Pearce said he understood how his question could be perceived as “insensitive,” but he maintained that he was “defending the definition of acting and nothing more.”

“Throwing the subject onto one minority group in particular was unnecessary,” he added. “Especially from a man like me, with a ‘Full House’ of privilege.”

One of Pearce’s signature roles is the drag queen Adam Whitely/Felicia Jollygoodfellow in “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.” He said “many people” have asked him over the years if “gay people should have played” the lead roles in the movie.

“Similar discussions are occurring about trans actors and trans roles,” Pearce added, while noting that “none of this is straightforward.”

Pearce wrote in a caption accompanying his apology: “I posted a tweet yesterday that I shouldn’t have, which to prevent upsetting anyone else I have now deleted. A fuller apology and explanation of the point I was raising is attached.”

Read Pearce’s full apology statement in the text below.

Hello everyone,

I see that raising the question of gender identity within the casting process on a platform like Twitter was not a good idea. For that, I apologize, enormously. I acknowledge it has only stirred up and inflamed attitudes and made us all dig our heels in. I take responsibility for that and again, apologize for starting a fire.

This is a subject that needs to be discussed face to face, person to person and over a good amount of time where we are all heard and understood.

It is also a subject that I understand is complex and sensitive.

I want to take this opportunity to say it is very clear to me that in many areas of life discrimination, which should have no place in a modern society unfortunately still thrives. Indeed members of my own family have been subjected to different but every bit as pernicious prejudice

I understand how my question – asking ’If trans actors are the only ones allowed to play trans roles then are we also suggesting trans actors are therefore only allowed to play trans characters?” is insensitive.

The point I wanted to raise was one about defending the definition of acting and nothing more. Throwing the subject onto one minority group in particular was unnecessary, especially from a man like me, with a “Full House” of privilege. I’m in no position to complain about fairness, at least not on my own behalf.

I raised the question because for 30 years now I’ve had many people ask me since doing Priscilla “Don’t you think gay people should’ve played those roles?” and now many similar discussions are occurring about trans actors and trans roles. It has led me to reflect even more about acting as an artform and it’s place in the world.

Our industry is already a cesspool of politics, bums on seats funding, nepotism, and favoritism.

It’s clear a great many minority communities are underrepresented on screen and that so too are actors from those communities.

But I don’t believe artists should have to announce their personal identity, sexual preference, political stance, disability, religious beliefs etc to attain work.

I believe that to suggest ‘acting’ can only come from our own lived experience annihilates our imagination. I wouldn’t want that restriction placed on a minority actor or any actor for that matter, myself included. What I will say though, if I am going to play miles outside myself, it better be good. And on that metric I have always been willing to be judged, as I would hope the actor with lived experience is.

None of this is straightforward. But I do believe the artistic community must discuss and develop this within itself, yes, even if that involves a little shouting. God forbid politicians or the press barons tell us what is acceptable.

Thank you for reading

And again, sincere apologies for crassly focussing on just one already harassed minority in my original tweet

Guy Pearce