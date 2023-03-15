Guillermo del Toro Eyes Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth for ‘Frankenstein’ Movie at Netflix

Just days after winning the Oscar for best animated feature for his dark take on “Pinocchio,” Guillermo del Toro is already looking to cast his next film.

Sources tell Variety that Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth are in early talks to star in Netflix’s live-action “Frankenstein” movie, which del Toro will write and direct.

Del Toro has been developing the project, based on English author Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel, for several years, but it’s unclear how faithful he intends to interpret the source material. “Frankenstein” is part of the filmmaker’s multi-year deal with Netflix, where del Toro has a number of projects in various stages of development. Conversations about “Frankenstein” are in the very early stages, sources tell Variety.

Del Toro’s win on Sunday marked his third Academy Award, following two wins for 2017’s “The Shape of Water,” which took home prizes for best director and best picture. Del Toro was also nominated in 2007 for screenplay and foreign language film with “Pan’s Labyrinth” and again in 2022 for best picture with “Nightmare Alley.”

Netflix declined to comment.

Garfield most recently starred in the Hulu miniseries “Under the Banner of Heaven,” had a cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and led Netflix’s “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” for which he was Oscar-nominated for best actor.

Isaac had starring turns in miniseries “Scenes From a Marriage” and Marvel’s “Moon Night,” as well as “The Card Counter” and “Dune.”

Goth is best-known for leading Ti West’s “X” trilogy, which includes “X,” “Pearl” and the upcoming “MaXXXine.” She also recently starred in Brandon Cronenberg’s “Infinity Pool,” which premiered at Sundance.

