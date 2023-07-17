‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Sets Disney+ Release Date

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready MCU fans — “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is finally coming to Disney+.

The third installment of James Gunn’s “Guardians” trilogy will be available for streaming on August 2 for all Disney+ subscribers, which comes three months after the film first hit theaters.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff star in the film, which picks up with Peter Quill (Pratt) rallying the gang for a mission to save Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) life. The film also features Vin Diesel as Groot along with Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo.

MCU fans have been awaiting the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” streaming release following the film’s theatrical release on May 5, 2023. The almost 90-day gap between releases follows a more recent Disney+ trend of longer waiting periods for films to hit streaming. This includes “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,” which took just under 90 days after its theatrical release to be available on Disney+ and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which took about 80 days.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” earned over $840 million at the box offices worldwide, making it the second-highest grossing film of the year behind “The Super Mario Bros Movie.” Fans can go for a full out “Guardians” streaming binge after August 2, with Volumes 1 & 2 also available on Disney+.

Next up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is “The Marvels,” starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambuea, in theaters on Nov. 10.