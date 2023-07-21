Greta Gerwig Is ‘Properly Scared’ of Directing ‘Narnia’ Movies After ‘Barbie’: ‘I’m Terrified of It. It’s Extraordinary.’

Although rumors had circulated online for several months, it wasn’t until a recent New Yorker profile that confirmation arrived regarding Greta Gerwig tackling “The Chronicles of Narnia” film adaptations for Netflix. Gerwig is reportedly attached to direct two movies based on the famous C.S. Lewis fantasy novels.

“I haven’t even really started wrapping my arms around it, but I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start,” Gerwig told the Total Film podcast (via Entertainment Weekly) about entering Narnia. “I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it’ll be like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t do that one.’ No, I’m terrified of it. It’s extraordinary. And it’s exciting.”

Given the rave reviews and huge box office projections for “Barbie,” it appears Gerwig already knows how to crack the code of bringing beloved IP to the big screen. “Narnia” will mark her fantasy debut. Three “Narnia” films were released between 2005 and 2010: “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” “Prince Caspian” and “The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.” The first film, released by Disney, was a critical and box office hit with $745 million at the worldwide box office. Netflix announced in 2018 that it had nabbed the rights to Lewis’ beloved series.

“I hope to make all different kinds of movies in the course of the time I get to make movies, which — it’s a long time, but it’s also limited,” Gerwig said on the podcast about trying her hand at indies and also large-scale fantasy movies. “I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between, and having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting.”

When asked about helming a Bond movie, Gerwig said, “Oh my God. We’re going to just stick with some lions and some dolls for the moment. You never know. I really like [Bond producer] Barbara Broccoli, so.”

“Barbie” is now playing in theaters nationwide from Warner Bros.