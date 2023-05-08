Gregg Araki’s 1997 Cult Film ‘Nowhere’ Gets 4K Restoration (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing is restoring Gregg Araki’s 1997 cult film “Nowhere,” bringing stars James Duval, Christina Applegate, Debi Mazar and Mena Suvari into 4K. This is the final addition to the restoration of Araki’s 1990’s Teen Apocalypse trilogy. In addition to Strand, the Bureau Sales and French producers Why Not are assisting on the project.

“I’m so gratified that these films are finding a new generation of viewers and seeing them projected at theatres and venues across the globe,” said Araki. Select scenes omitted in the original theatrical “Nowhere” release for MPAA rating purposes will be restored in this new director’s cut.

“Nowhere” is a black comedy take on teen drama. Araki mashes together decades of teenage television and movie tropes and wraps them up in this intense 24-hour snippet into the lives of Los Angeles college students. “Sexy, psychedelic, dementedly funny, with a sensational soundtrack…it’s like ‘Clueless’ with nipple rings,” Paper Magazine wrote at the time.

The trilogy includes the 1995 and 1993 films “The Doom Generation” and “Totally F***ed Up,” which were restored with oversight from Strand. The “Doom” restoration recently premiered at Sundance Film Festival. Strand will debut the new “Nowhere” alongside Araki’s other two films this fall at Los Angeles’s Academy Museum.

“We’re thrilled to be restoring Gregg’s films back to their originally conceived versions in stunning transfers,” said Marcus Hu, co-president of Strand Releasing.

Roundabout’s Vincent Pirozzi of Roundabout and Tripp Brock of Monkeyland Audio have been working on the projects with technical supervision from Beau Genot.