Gravitas Ventures Takes Multiple Territories on Monster Film ‘Walking Against the Rain’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Global independent film distributor Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American, Australian and New Zealand rights to Scott Lyus’ debut feature, “Walking Against the Rain.”

The follows the story of Blair and Tommy, two strangers who traverse an empty landscape in search of each other, relying only on their two soon-to-die battery-operated radio mics for communication. As they try to evade a new evil monster, they confront loss and grief and learn to trust humanity once again.

“Walking Against The Rain” is written and directed by Lyus and produced in partnership with Chris Nials under their U.K. production company Crossroad Pictures.

The cast includes Sophia Eleni, Reece Douglas, Johnny Vivash, Francesca Louise White, Diane Spencer, and James Swanton. The film boasts full-body practical creature effects from BIFA-winning FX designer Dan Martin (“Infinity Pool”).

The film has had a successful festival tour, including a sold-out world premiere at Frightfest in the U.K., Nightmares Film Festival in the U.S., where it was awarded Best Overall Film, Trieste Science + Fiction Film Festival in Italy, and most recently, Panic Fest in the U.S.

Lyus said: “I am beyond excited to team with Gravitas Ventures to bring our little monster movie to a larger audience, following the overwhelming reaction we have received on the festival circuit.”

“The underlying theme of ‘Walking Against the Rain’ is an exploration into loss, grief, and how our characters are coming to terms with a new life in an empty, but at times beautiful landscape, hidden within an old-school practical effects monster movie. And I hope with this release the film will connect with a brand new audience of genre fans,” Lyus added.

Gravitas will release the film on May 23 in North America on demand and home video.

Senior director of acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures, Danielle Gasher, added: “‘Walking Against the Rain’ is a great genre title with an impressive performance on the festival circuit. We are excited to bring the film to North American audiences on May 23.”

Gasher negotiated the deal with Nick Erickson from Taylor & Dodge.

“Walking Against the Rain” is now available for pre-order on iTunes.