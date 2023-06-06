Gravitas Ventures Buys Megan Griffiths’ Drama ‘I’ll Show You Mine’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to Megan Griffiths’” I’ll Show You Mine,” a Duplass Brothers Productions film, starring Poorna Jagannathan and Casey Thomas Brown. The drama will be released in theaters and on demand on June 23, 2023.

“I’ll Show You Mine” follows an author who has made a career by examining her own trauma as she sits down to interview her beguiling pansexual nephew Nick for a new book about his history as a model. Over the course of a weekend, the two challenge each other to confront and reveal their buried secrets.

“‘I’ll Show You Mine’ was made to engage in an entertaining way with universal themes–sexuality, the effects of trauma, and the need to release the shame that holds us back. It’s a deeply hopeful film that I think will really resonate with audiences and I just couldn’t be more excited to partner with Gravitas to get it out into the world,” stated director Megan Griffiths.

“Gravitas is thrilled to be bringing ‘I’ll Show You Mine’ to North American audiences this June. It features incredible performances by Poorna Jagannathan and Casey Thomas Brown, both of whom are able to shine in the film’s intimate setting,” stated Mackenzie Maguire, acquisitions coordinator at Gravitas Ventures.

The drama was produced by Mel Eslyn, Lacey Leavitt, Ashley Edouard and Megan Griffiths. It was executive produced by Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass. Gravitas Ventures’ Mackenzie Maguire negotiated the deal with CAA.

Griffiths is a writer and director working in film and television. She has directed shows for HBO, EPIX, TNT, Hulu, USA, Fox and Netflix. She served as the producing director for Season 2 of Amazon’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” Griffiths also directed “Year of the Fox,” starring Sarah Jeffery, Jane Adams and Jake Weber, which will debut in 2023. Prior to this, she wrote and directed “Sadie,” which stars Melanie Lynskey and premiered at the 2018 South by Southwest Film Festival. Her film “Lucky Them,” starring Toni Collette and Thomas Haden Church, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was distributed by IFC Films.

Jagannathan appeared in “The Night Of” and “Never Have I Ever.” Brown’s credits include “The Kominsky Method” and “Father of the Bride.”