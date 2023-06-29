‘Good Burger 2’ Adds Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell; Carmen Electra, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server Returning for Sequel

A series of newly announced cast members are being welcomed to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios revealed Thursday morning that Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg and Carmen Electra will reprise their roles from the 1997 nostalgic favorite for its upcoming sequel “Good Burger 2.”

Joining the trio of returning actors alongside leads Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are an expansive slate of newcomers. Lil Rel Howery will play Cecil McNevin, a lawyer from the suspiciously titled MegaCorp, while Jillian Bell will play Katt Boswell, the corporation’s CEO.

Alex R. Hibbert will play Ed2, the doppelganger son to Mitchell’s Ed. Kamaia Fairburn, Fabrizio Guido, Anabel Graetz and twins Elizabeth and Emily Hinkler round out the cast playing the crew of Good Burger employees. Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios tease that additional celebrity cameo announcements are still on the horizon.

“Good Burger” originated as a 1994 sketch on the Nickelodeon comedy show “All That,” introducing audiences to the customer conundrums of the oblivious but cheery fast food cashier Ed, played by Mitchell. Mitchell was joined by “All That” peer Thompson to lead the 1997 film adaptation from Paramount Pictures. Denberg and Server were also cast members of “All That” and played featured roles in the feature.

Thompson and Mitchell are producing “Good Burger 2.” Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, who co-wrote the original film, are penning the new feature with James III. Kopelow and Seifert serve as executive producers alongside John Ryan Jr. for Artists for Artists. The film is slated to premiere on Paramount+ later this year.