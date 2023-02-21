Golden Globes Return to Sunday in 2024 as Telecast Takes Bids for New Broadcast Partner (EXCLUSIVE)

The Golden Globe Awards are heading back to Sunday night. The film and TV celebration, which officially kicks off awards season, has staked Jan. 7, 2024 for its next telecast.

The show pivoted to a Tuesday this year to avoid an NFL game leading up to the NCAA National Championship showdown. In addition to reclaiming the traditional Sunday slot, producers behind the 81st Golden Globes are entertaining multiple offers from potential distribution partners, sources familiar with the talks said.

Both TV networks and streamers are in the mix to air the next installment, one of the sources added. This includes NBC, the network which has broadcast the show since 1996. That year, “Sense and Sensibility” took home best drama, and Emma Thompson, the winner for best motion picture screenplay, delivered a memorable speech in character as Jane Austen. It’s not surprising that streamers are interested in the Globes, as the major platforms look to diversify their viewing experiences with live programming. In January, Netflix announced a multiyear deal to host the Screen Actors Guild Awards (which goes on service starting in 2024, and this year will be live-streamed on Netflix’s official YouTube channel).

The Globes returned to NBC this year after a hiatus in 2022, imposed by NBC in response to an exposé from the Los Angeles Times that uncovered that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — the body that governs the Globes — did not have a single Black member. The group has outlined extensive reform efforts during its year off the air, including the expansion of its voting body. Last summer, Eldridge Industries announced that it was taking over the Globes and turning the event into a for-profit, private entity separate from the HFPA’s charitable and philanthropic programs.

Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, this year’s Globes telecast reached 6.3 million viewers. According to the HFPA, the show generated 24.2 billion impressions on global social media platforms. Big winners included “The Fabelmans,” Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh and Colin Farrell.

Editor’s note: In late January, the joint venture Penske Media Eldridge acquired Dick Clark Productions, which mounts the Globes each year. Penske Media Corporation is Variety’s parent company.