Sandra Oh and Ke Huy Quan to Be Honored at Gold House Gala (EXCLUSIVE)

Recent Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan and actor-producer Sandra Oh will be honored at the second annual Gold House Gala in May. Quan will be honored with the Leading Man Award, while Oh will receive the SeeHer Award.

The event, taking place at the Jerry Moss Plaza at the Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, is a celebration of AAPI excellence and heritage, honoring the most impactful Asians on the company’s A100 list.

Other award recipients include Netflix’s chief content officer Bela Bajaria, author and trans rights activist Geena Rocero and Vanity Fair’s editor-in-chief Radhika Jones.

The cast and creators of A24’s Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All at Once” will be honored with the Gold Icon Award, commemorating the film’s transformative achievements for the Asian Pacific community. Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Harry Shum Jr. and producer Jonathan Wang will accept the award.

A cast and crew reunion of “The Joy Luck Club” is also expected to take place. AMPAS president Janet Yang, who served as an executive producer, and actors Ming-Na Wen, Rosalind Chao, Lauren Tom, Tamlyn Tomita and Lisa Lu will be on hand to receive the inaugural Gold Generation Award, exemplifying the film’s ongoing cultural impact.

“Ms. Marvel’s” Iman Vellani will receive the first-ever New Gold Award.

In a statement, Bing Chen and Jeremy Tran, CEO and COO of Gold House said, “The Gold Gala is a definitive convening, climax, and reset for the Asian Pacific community: celebrating our most indelible achievements of the last year and heralding the next wave of the Asian Pacific movement. Just as we first honored Michelle Yeoh and the ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ team ahead of their history-making run at the inaugural Gold Gala last year, so, too, will we be honoring and launching the individuals and initiatives that will define the next 12 months across industries on May 6th.”

The Gold Legend award will be presented to Andrew Cherng and Peggy Cherng (co-founders and co-CEOs of Panda Express), Dominic Ng (CEO of East West Bank) and singer-actor Lea Salonga (“Mulan”).

Eva Longoria, whose film “Flamin’ Hot” opens in June, will be honored with the Gold Ally Award for her exemplification of creative excellence and activism.

Daniel Dae Kim, the cast of “Joy Ride” and Tan France have been named as presenters for the night.