Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Saweetie and More Honored on Gold House’s 2023 A100 List

Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Saweetie are among those honored on Gold House’s 2023 Most Impactful Asians A100 list.

The A100 List honors trailblazers across the industry who are at the forefront of what the organization calls the “new gold age.” Gold House will celebrate these honorees and announce several new initiatives at the second annual Gold Gala during AAPI month on May 6 in downtown Los Angeles.

“It’s impossible to fully appreciate the artistic and entrepreneurial renaissance that is currently underway without Gold House,” said honoree Jose Antonio Vargas, the founder of Define American and one of the lead producers of Broadway’s “Here Lies Love.” “With Gold House at the forefront, not only are Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the mainstream — we are helping define what is mainstream.”

Honoree and PBS news anchor Amna Nawaz also stated, “When it comes to the power of journalism, I think a lot about who’s in the room, who gets to ask questions, who gets to frame the story. The better our newsrooms and our leadership reflect the communities we’re here to serve, the better we can do our jobs.”

“This is no longer about just having a seat at the table or belonging — the A100 and the powerful Gold Gala are about building new houses by breaking established ceilings for all communities,” said Bing Chen and Jeremy Tran, CEO and COO of Gold House. “By distilling and punctuating the Asian Pacific community’s essential impact on culture, we reimagine what’s possible for our community and redefine how we’re seen in society.”

The full list of honorees is below.

Activism & Journalism

Alex Wagner (Journalist and News Anchor, MSNBC)

Amanda Nguyen (Founder, Rise)

Amna Nawaz (Co-anchor, PBS NewsHour; Contributor, NBC News)

Erika L. Moritsugu (Public Servant)

Geena Rocero (Author, Producer, Director, Trans Rights Advocate)

Jose Antonio Vargas (Writer, Producer, Director; Founder, Define American)

Juju Chang (Emmy Award-Winning Journalist; Co-anchor, ABC News’ Nightline)

Mina Na-Rae Fedor (Founder and Executive Director, AAPI Youth Rising)

Rob Bonta (California Attorney General)

Vice Admiral Vivek H. Murthy, MD, MBA (U.S. Surgeon General, Department of Health and Human Services)

Business & Technology

Anjula Acharia (Founder and CEO, A-Series Management and Investments)

Ann Mukherjee (Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard North America)

Anne Jakrajutatip (CEO, JKN Global Group Public Company Limited; Owner, Miss Universe Organization)

David Lee & Kinjil Mathur (Chief Creative Officer & Chief Marketing Officer, Squarespace)

Emilie Choi (President and COO, Coinbase)

Garry Tan (President and CEO, Y Combinator)

Ida Liu (Global Head, Citi Private Bank)

Jen Wong (COO, Reddit)

Joseph Bae (Co-CEO, KKR)

Laxman Narasimhan (CEO, Starbucks)

Lisa Chang (Global Chief People Officer, The Coca-Cola Company)

Lisa Su (CEO, Advanced Micro Devices)

Mala Gaonkar (Founder, SurgoCap Partners)

Melanie Perkins (C0-founder and CEO, Canva)

Neal Mohan (CEO, YouTube)

Neha Parikh (CEO, President, Board Director)

Paul Kwan (Managing Director, General Catalyst)

Peggy Fang Roe (EVP and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International)

Prakash Janakiraman (Co-founder Emeritus, Nextdoor)

Selena Deckelmann (Chief Product and Technology Officer, Wikimedia Foundation)

Susan Li (CFO, Meta)

Tim Hwang (Chairman and CEO, FiscalNote)

Craig Robinson (Chief Diversity Officer, NBCUniversal).

Entertainment & Media

Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, & Lee Sung Jin (Lead Cast & Creator, BEEF)

Amber Midthunder (Actor)

Asad Ayaz (Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company)

Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, Sabrina Wu, Adele Lim, Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, & Teresa Hsiao (Lead Cast & Creators of Joy Ride)

Ben Wang, Jimmy Liu, Gene Luen Yang, Kelvin Yu, Destin Daniel Cretton, & Melvin Mar (Lead Cast & Creators of American Born Chinese)

Deborah Chow (Director)

Devika Bulchandani (Global CEO, Ogilvy)

Diep Tran (Editor-in-Chief, Playbill)

Hannah Yang (Chief Growth Officer, The New York Times)

Hong Chau (Actor)

Iman Vellani (Award-winning Actor, Ms. Marvel)

Jackson Wang (Artist)

Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, “Malia Arrayah” Nahinu, Trevor Salter, Benedict Wong, & Jessica Gao (Lead Cast & Creators, She Hulk: Attorney at Law)

Jen Yamato (Film Reporter, Los Angeles Times)

Jinny Howe & Brandon Riegg (VP and Head of Drama Series & VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix)

Joel Kim Booster (Comedian, Writer, Actor)

Jonathan Wang & Daniel Kwan (Filmmakers, Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Joseph Chang (EVP and Global Strategy Officer, Kakao Entertainment)

Ke Huy Quan (Academy Award-Winning Actor)

KJ Apa, Charles Melton (Cast, Riverdale)

Michelle Tang (Chief Growth Officer, McCann)

Mike Van (President, Billboard)

Nancy Lee (Chief of Staff to CEO and EVP, International, Disney)

NewJeans (K-Pop Girl Group)

Randall Park (Actor, Comedian, Director, Writer)

Rina Sawayama (Musical Artist)

Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Domee Shi, & Julia Cho (Lead Cast & Creators of Turning Red)

Sana Amanat (Producer)

Saweetie (Musical Artist)

Stephanie Hsu (Actor)

Stephanie Wu (Editor-in-Chief, Eater)

Steve W. Chung (Chief Global Officer, CJ ENM)

Steve Lacy (Musical Artist)

Sulinna Ong (Global Head of Editorial, Spotify)

Tesa Aragones (President, AKQA North America)

Tilane Jones (President, ARRAY)

Fashion & Lifestyle

Alfred Chang (CEO, Fear of God)

Anna Sui (Fashion Designer)

Bernard Kim (CEO, Match Group)

David Tran (Founder, Huy Fong Foods)

Debby Soo (CEO, OpenTable)

Jeanne Yang (Producer, Manager, Stylist)

Joanna Gaines (Interior Designer and Host)

Ken Ohashi (CEO, Brooks Brothers)

Margaret Zhang (Editor-in-Chief, Vogue China)

Melissa King (Chef)

Patrick Ta (Makeup Artist; Co-founder, Patrick Ta Beauty)

R’Bonney Nola Gabriel (Miss Universe 2022 and Miss USA 2022)

Shay Mitchell (Actor; Co-founder, BEIS)

Tariq M. Shaukat & Anuradha B. Subramanian (President & CFO, Bumble, Inc.)

Tracy Romulus (Chief Brand Officer, KKW Brands)

Sports & Gaming

Alex Chang (Chief Marketing Officer, San Francisco 49ers)

Eileen Gu (Freestyle Skier; Olympic Gold Medalist)

Hidetaka Miyazaki (Director, Elden Ring)

Jason Robertson (Professional Hockey Player, Dallas Stars)

Jessica Pegula (Professional Tennis Player)

Jocelyn Alo (Professional Softball Player, Oklahoma City Spark)

Kathryn Kai-Ling Frederick (Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Rams)

Laura Lee (Chief Content Officer, Twitch)

Lester Chen & Andrew Chen (Partner & General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz)

Li Li Leung (President & CEO, USA Gymnastics)

Natalie Nakase (Assistant Coach, Las Vegas Aces)

Pablo Sison Torre (Host, Writer, Commentator, ESPN, Meadowlark Media)

Shohei Ohtani (Professional Baseball Player, Anaheim Angels)

Tammy Henault (Chief Marketing Officer, NBA)

Whalen Rozelle (COO, Esports, Riot Games)

Yuta Watanabe (Professional Basketball Player, Brooklyn Nets)

A1s

The A1 is given to the individual who is the most impactful in their industry and is selected from A100 Honorees and past and current Hall of Fame inductees.

A1 in Activism & Journalism: Geena Rocero (Author, Producer, Director, Trans Rights Advocate)

A1 in Business & Technology: Neal Mohan (CEO, YouTube)

A1 in Entertainment & Media: Bela Bajaria (Chief Content Officer, Netflix)

A1 in Fashion & Lifestyle: Radhika Jones (Editor-in-Chief, Vanity Fair)

A1 in Sports & Gaming: Shohei Ohtani (Professional Baseball Player, Anaheim Angels)

A100 2023 HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Individuals who have been on prior A100 lists are selected for induction into the Hall of Fame as a tribute to their continued and consistent impact.

Bela Bajaria (Chief Content Officer, Netflix)

Erik Spoelstra (Head Coach, Miami Heat)

Fareed Zakaria (Journalist, Anchor, CNN)

Helen Lin (Chief Digital Officer, Publicis Groupe)

Jeremy Lin (Professional Basketball Player)

Michelle Yeoh (Academy Award-winning Actor)

Padma Lakshmi (Host, Chef, Author, Activist)

Priscilla Chan (Co-founder and Co-CEO, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative)

Ramsey Naito (President, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation)

Shantanu Narayen (CEO, Adobe)

Sun Choe (CPO, lululemon)

Taika Waititi (Academy Award winner, Writer, Director, Actor, and Producer)

Tammy Duckworth (United States Senator)

Tony Xu (Co-founder and CEO, DoorDash)

2023 Special Honors

SeeHer Award: Sandra Oh (Actor, Producer)

The SeeHer Award is the highest recognition for artists who advocate for gender equality, portray characters with authenticity, defy stereotypes, and push boundaries in front of and behind the camera.

Leading Man Honor: Ke Huy Quan (Academy Award-winning Actor)

The Leading Man Honor recognizes the most impactful gentleman across representation, business, and community.

New Gold Honor: Iman Vellani (Award-winning Actor)

The New Gold Honor recognizes a rising leader who will redefine canon for the Asian Pacific community.

Gold Legends (The Gold Legend Honor recognizes a lifetime of indelible contributions to the success and representation of the Asian Pacific community).

Andrew & Peggy Cherng (Co-founders & Co-CEOs, Panda Restaurant Group)

Dominic Ng (Chairman and CEO, East West Bank)

Lea Salonga (Performer)

Gold Icon Honor (The Gold Icon Honor recognizes a transformational moment for the Asian Pacific community).

Cast and Creators of “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Gold Generation Honor (The Gold Generation Honor recognizes an Asian Pacific moment whose impact continues to be felt across generations)



Cast and Creators of “The Joy Luck Club”

Gold Ally Honor (The Gold Ally Honor recognizes multicultural leaders committed to progressing culture for all).

Eva Longoria (Actor, Producer, Director)