Gloves Up Entertainment, Latos Entertainment Option ‘The Great Gamble,’ Board Elise Finnerty’s ‘It Comes Back’ (EXCLUSIVE)

David Schuster’s Gloves Up Entertainment and Dennis Latos’ Latos Entertainment have partnered to option David L. Bluder’s novel, “The Great Gamble.” They will also produce the psychological horror film, “It Comes Back” with Elise Finnerty set to direct. Schuster (HBO’s “The Survivor”) and Latos (Tribeca winning short, “Leylak”) will develop and produce the projects jointly within each of their own respective banners. Additionally, the duo is developing several other high-profile projects and are expanding their catalogue of intellectual property in the film and television space.

According to the official description: “‘The Great Gamble’ follows two FBI agents who embark on a classified operation as they begin uncovering the deceptive and corrupt universe of gambling and sports betting previously hidden from the eyes of fans in the United States.” The novel was published by Ice Cube Press in March 2020.

Bluder, the book’s author, was a banker, politician, business owner, and investor before turning to writing.

“’The Great Gamble’ captivated us from the moment we read it. David is an inimitable storyteller who takes readers on an unforgettable ride through the dark side of sports gambling, said Schuster and Latos.” “We’re thrilled to be producing Elise’s new film, ‘It Comes Back.’ She is a gifted filmmaker with a fresh and frightening take on the genre. These two projects are excellent examples of the diverse types of content that we’ll be producing together in the scripted and unscripted space.”

“It Comes Back” is a female driven psychological horror film. Finnerty co-wrote the film with Estelle Girard Parks of Red Booth Productions. The story revolves around a woman’s journey to confront a haunting truth from her childhood. Principal photography is set to take place in Vermont in September 2023. Schuster will executive produce with Latos. Finnerty and Girard Parks are set to produce. Nicolas Alvo, and Orr Koren are also attached to produce. It will be Finnerty’s second directorial feature, following her debut film, “The Ones You Didn’t Burn,” which will stream on Shudder in Fall 2023.