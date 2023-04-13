Glen Powell in Talks to Star in Universal’s ‘Twister’ Sequel Opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones

Glen Powell is in talks to star opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in Universal and Amblin Entertainment’s “Twisters,” a sequel to 1996’s “Twister.”

“Minari” helmer Lee Isaac Chung is directing the film from a script by “The Revenant” writer Mark L. Smith. “Twisters” is set to release on July 19, 2024.

Starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Carey Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman, 1996’s “Twister” made nearly $500 million at the box office and received Oscar nominations in the visual effects and sound categories. It was directed by Jan De Bont (“Speed”) from a screenplay by Michael Crichton, with Steven Spielberg executive producing.

Described as a “new chapter” of the 1996 movie, plot details for “Twisters” remain under wraps. The original “Twister” followed a team of storm-chasers as they hunt down the most powerful tornado in decades.

Warner Bros. Pictures is co-financing “Twisters,” with Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley (“Jurassic World Dominion”) producing via the Kennedy/Marshall Company. Universal’s executive VP of production Sara Scott and creative executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee the production for the studio, and Ashley Jay Sandberg will oversee for Kennedy/Marshall.

Powell is currently on a hot streak after his breakout role in “Top Gun: Maverick.” His other future projects include Richard Linklater’s action-comedy “Hitman,” which Powell co-wrote and co-produced; Chris Morgan’s sci-fi thriller “Deputy X,” a potential franchise starter; and buddy comedy “Foreign Relations” opposite Nick Jonas. He’s currently in production on Sony’s untitled Will Gluck rom-com alongside “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney.

Powell is repped by CAA, The Initiative Group and Johnson Shapiro.

The Hot Mic podcast was the first to report the news.