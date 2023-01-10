Glen Powell Says ‘Captain Planet’ Movie Isn’t Dead Yet and Producer Leonardo DiCaprio Is ‘Super Passionate About It’: ‘I Want It to Work’

It’s been well over five years since news first broke that Glen Powell was writing a “Captain Planet” movie for Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions. Powell, who was coming off the success of his Netflix rom-com “Set It Up” at the time, described his take on the environmentalist superhero as “subversive and fun and like dark and irreverent.” Half a decade later, Powell is an even bigger star thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick” and still wants to play Captain Planet.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Powell said his “Captain Planet” movie with DiCaprio’s production company is still alive and is just waiting on Warner Bros. and “where all the superhero stuff kind of lands there.”

“I think those conversations will be happening shortly,” Powell noted. “I know DiCaprio is super passionate about it. I’m super passionate about it. I think it could be great…I want that one to work. I’d love to play that superhero.”

Getting the “Captain Planet” movie off the ground would give Powell a major superhero tentpole to lead. Rumors have persisted for months that Powell is being courted by Marvel (perhaps to play Cyclops in the rebooted “X-Men”), but he stressed to ET that he hasn’t “had a conversation with Marvel.”

“It takes a long time to navigate this town, so for anyone to be like, ‘Oh, he’d be great in this role,’ it’s humbling, it’s great,” Powell added.

Powell previously addressed Marvel rumors in an interview with Variety, saying, “Before Comic-Con, everybody was like, ‘Dude, are you Cyclops?’ No, I’m not. Nobody has called me. I don’t even have one contact info for Marvel, so I have no idea what people are talking about.”

The actor has been a fixture of this year’s awards season thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is now streaming on Paramount+. The action drama is expected to nab several Oscar nominations, including best picture.