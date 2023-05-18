‘Gladiator’ Sequel Adds May Calamawy and Fred Hechinger, With Derek Jacobi Set to Return

Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” sequel has rounded out its cast with the additions of May Calamawy (“Moon Knight,” “Ramy”), Peter Mensah (“Avatar”) and Matt Lucas (“Wonka,” “Bridesmaids”), as well as legacy cast member Derek Jacobi, who will reprise his role from the 2000 blockbuster.

“Kraven the Hunter” and “The White Lotus” star Fred Hechinger is now in talks to take on the role of Emperor Geta, after Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan dropped out of negotiations due to a scheduling conflict.

The new additions join a star-studded cast, led by Oscar nominee Paul Mescal and two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington, with “Stranger Things” breakout Joseph Quinn set to play Emperor Caracalla and Pedro Pascal in final negotiations for an undisclosed role.

Plots details for the film, which Paramount has dated the film for Nov. 22, 2024, are largely being kept under wraps.

“Gladiator” was a massive critical and commercial hit, grossing $460 million at the box office and winning five Academy Awards, including best picture. The film starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman soldier forced into slavery who vows revenge against Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Since Maximus dies at the end of “Gladiator,” the sequel is focused on Lucius (Mescal), the son of Maximus’ love Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, who also reprises her role in the sequel. Jacobi played Gracchus.

David Scarpa is penning the script for the sequel, which Scott will direct and produce with Michael Pruss via Scott Free, as well as Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment and David Franzoni. Walter Parkes, Laurie MacDonald, Raymond Kirk and Aidan Elliott are executive producing. Also returning from the original film are cinematographer John Mathieson, production designer Arthur Max and costume designer Janty Yates.