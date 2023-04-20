‘Ghosted’ Star Chris Evans Loved Playing the ‘Damsel in Distress’ Opposite ‘Badass’ Ana de Armas

Chris Evans saved the world (and even the universe) multiple times as Captain America. But in his latest Apple TV+ action film “Ghosted,” it’s Ana de Armas who’s doing the rescuing.

“It was great. I mean, we’ve all seen Ana be badass; she was so good in [‘No Time to Die’],” Evans told Variety at the New York premiere of “Ghosted” on Tuesday night. “It was nice to be the damsel in distress. It was nice to need saving — primarily because I didn’t have to sweat during the action sequences.”

Directed by Dexter Fletcher (“Rocketman,” “Eddie the Eagle”), “Ghosted” follows hopelessly romantic Cole (Evans), who falls head over heels for the enigmatic Sadie (de Armas). When Sadie seemingly ghosts him, Cole follows her to London as a romantic gesture, only to discover that the girl of his dreams is a CIA agent on assignment.

Mustafa Shakir, Mike Moh, Lizze Broadway, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dexter Fletcher, Dalia Ibelhauptaitė, Amy Sedaris, and Tate Donovan at the premiere of “Ghosted” held at AMC Lincoln Square on April 18, 2023 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Along with Evans and de Armas, “Ghosted” stars Adrien Brody, Amy Sedaris, Tate Donovan, Tim Blake Nelson, Lizze Broadway, Mike Moh, Mustafa Shakir, Marwan Kenzari, Anna Deavere Smith and Tiya Sircar.

The film marks Evans’ third project with de Armas, with whom he worked on 2019’s “Knives Out” and 2022’s “The Gray Man.”

“Yeah, we finally got to get along,” Evans said, referring to their adversarial roles in previous films. “But the beauty of the movie is that even though there is a love interest in the beginning, most of the movie is this kind of Han Solo, Princess Leia friction, which is ostensibly just flirting. But again, most of the movie is an argument, and that’s fun because Ana’s really funny, really versatile, really open to improvisation. She was a perfect scene partner for this type of dynamic.”

“I felt like I was coming from very dramatic roles and everything was very intense, and I was so much in the mood for doing something like this; it felt like the right thing to do,” de Armas added. “And with Chris, it’s always been like, I hate him or I’m going after him or shooting at him, and this one was very much like the dynamic that we have in real life.”

“Ghosted” premieres April 21 on Apple TV+.