Gerard Butler ‘Almost Killed’ Hilary Swank in Freak Accident on ‘P.S. I Love You’ Set: ‘Slashed Her Head’ and ‘Cut Her Open’

Gerard Butler revealed on “The Drew Barrymore Show” that he was the cause of a freak accident that sent Hilary Swank to the hospital during the making of their 2007 romantic drama “P.S. I Love You.” The film, directed by Richard LaGravenese and based on the 2004 novel of the same name, stars Swank as a widow who receives letters from her late husband (Butler) written before his death that encourage her to move on and set out on adventures. Butler said one scene in the film “almost killed” Swank.

“You know the scene where I’m dancing and I [am wearing] suspenders? I shot that scene for a day and a half, and I had to dance like an idiot in the suspenders,” Butler said. “At one point, the clip, which was a crocodile clip, got stuck in the television as I’m crawling towards her, and she’s right in front of me, laughing hysterically. The camera people had these plastic fronts to protect themselves from this crocodile because I had to ping it, and it would go [flying] past my face. I’m crawling towards the bed, it gets stuck, it releases, flies over my head, hits her in the head, slashes her head.”

Butler continued, “I mean, I cut her open. You could even see the teeth of the [crocodile]. She had to get taken to the hospital. I’m just sitting there in my boxer shorts and my boots and a pair of socks, and I just started crying.”

Swank recovered from the freak accident and filming continued. Variety has reached out to the Oscar winner’s representative for additional comment.

“P.S. I Love You” opened in December 2007 from Warner Bros. and was a box office success, grossing $156 million worldwide on a production budget of $30 million. The film wasn’t the first time Butler accidentally caused a set injury. The actor told Seth Meyers earlier this year that he unknowingly burned himself on the set of his most recent release, the action movie “Plane.”

“No matter what I’m doing, I manage to hurt myself,” Butler said. “I’m sticking my hand in between these two wheels, kind of pretending that I know what I’m doing. Every time I bring my hands out, they’re covered in blood and green fluid, right? And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what this green fluid is.’ I’m rubbing my face and, suddenly, it’s in my throat. It’s in my mouth. It’s up my nose. It’s in my eyes. It’s burning my face, and I mean burning. It turns out this is essentially phosphoric acid.”

“Plane” is now playing in theaters nationwide.