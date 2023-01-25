‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ Partners Genesius, Cornerstone Launch Content Management Outfit With Katy Brand Road Movie

Genesius Pictures and Cornerstone Films, who previously teamed on BAFTA nominated “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” have partnered to form content management company GenStone.

GenStone, set up to take an integrated approach to the development and production and distribution of independent films, launches with comedy road movie “Libby and Joan Hit the Road,” written by “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” scribe Katy Brand.

The film is a U.K./Australian co-production with production and distribution company The Reset Collective in Sydney, in which Cornerstone and Genesius are partners.

GenStone will focus on three areas of content management – development and acquisition of IP; second stage support to fast track projects into finance and production, and international co-productions – all targeting cinematic content for a broad spectrum of audiences. Films will be produced or co-produced by Genesius and Cornerstone will oversee global distribution.

Cornerstone and Genesius also teamed on “The Iceman, with Joseph Fiennes starring as Wim Hof, and “The Radleys.”

Genesius’ Debbie Gray said: “I’m extremely pleased to be embarking on this new venture with the team from Cornerstone. To develop content together which ensures it can be produced and sold internationally is very exciting. We are committed to the independent film market and hope this partnership brings great opportunities for writers and filmmakers.”

Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder added: “We believe with our combined expertise, Genesius with its strong creative producer skillset and talent relationships and Cornerstone with its extensive knowledge of financing and the international marketplace, will ensure our projects have a clear path to production and global distribution impacting as wide an audience as possible. In other words, the stories we nurture and turn into films will fulfil a distinct set of criteria including the ability to attract talent, a commercial eye to the market and with an identifiable route to finance.”