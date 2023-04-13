Bold CEO Gary Michael Walters Steps Down to Launch New Venture

Bold Film’s longtime CEO Gary Michael Walters has stepped down to form Walters Media Group.

Walters has been with Bold Film since its founding in 2004 and served as producer and executive producer all of the company’s film and television projects, including Damien Chazelle’s “Whiplash” starring Miles Teller and JK Simmons; Dan Gilroy’s “Nightcrawler,” with Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed; and “Drive” starring Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston and Oscar Isaac.

Other notable projects that Walter worked on at Bold Films include the action thriller “No Escape,” featuring Owen Wilson and Pierce Brosnan, and the apocalyptic thriller “Legion,” with Paul Bettany and Dennis Quaid. More recently, Walters was Emmy-nominated for HBO’s “Oslo” and produced Netflix’s “The Guilty” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Antoine Fuqua.

“I am deeply appreciative of all the support Bold Films have given me over the past two decades,” said Walters. “I will miss my Bold family, but I have been yearning to create my own company for some time, and I am very excited to announce my upcoming slate shortly.”

The newly created Walters Media Group will focus on the development of studio-caliber film and television projects; independent film financing and production; and strategic consultancy to high-net-worth investors and media companies.

David Litvak, the chairman of Bold Films, highlighted the award-winning success of Walters work, including Oscar wins for “Nightcrawler” and “Whiplash” and Emmy nominations for “Oslo.”

“It’s been a pleasure working with Gary over the years. We want to thank him for his stewardship during his tenure,” Litvak said. “We wish him the greatest success with his new venture and hope to work with him again soon.”