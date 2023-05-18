‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Line of Duty,’ ‘Bodyguard,’ ‘The Raid’ Creators, ‘John Wick’ Villains to Headline 2nd London Action Festival

The London Action Festival has revealed a packed program for its second edition.

Highlights of the first round of programming that has been unveiled include:

Anatomy Of A Set Piece where The Raid franchise creator Gareth Evans and others to be announced will break down chosen set pieces from their works; a screening of “The Raid 2” + Q&A with Evans; The Showrunner’s Story, where, in association with World Productions, “Bodyguard” and ‘Line of Duty” Jed Mercurio creator will explore the work of a showrunner in the creation and production of shows; and The Villains of John Wick, in association with Lionsgate, where Mark Dacascos (Zero in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”) and Scott Adkins (Killa in “John Wick: Chapter 4”) – two of the most memorable villains from across the $425 million box office smash-hit John Wick franchise will discuss their work.

Cry Havoc – The Making of a Battle, courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery, will delve into the epic Battle of the Bastards from “Game of Thrones” to find out what it took to bring this piece of action to life, with a contribution from director Miguel Sapochnik who received the Emmy for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on this episode.

There will also be an exhibition of action props presented by Danny Biederman; a deconstruction of the “Loki” score by composer Natalie Holt; a writing discussion featuring Lesley Paterson, BAFTA winner and Oscar nominee for “All Quiet On The Western Front” and “Steven E. de Souza,” screenwriter of “Die Hard and “Commando”; and a screening of “Commando” followed by a Q&A with de Souza.

In addition, Car Chasers, presented in association with the British Stunt Register, will feature renowned stunt professionals who have been behind the wheels of some of the fastest and most furious cars on screen discuss their adrenaline-fueled careers including moments from their work. Den of Geek will be presenting the top five car stunts as voted for by their online audience.

Festival co-directors Julian Alcantara and Ron Fogelman said: “With exciting events already confirmed and more to be announced, festival-goers will be able to immerse themselves in all things action. 2023 is shaping up to be a stellar year of action with the global box office already dominated by the genre, we can’t wait to welcome new and returning fans to celebrate all things action again.”

The festival takes place June 21-25.