Gal Gadot on ‘Wonder Woman 3’: ‘What I Heard’ From James Gunn and Peter Safran ‘Is That We’re Gonna Develop It Together’

Gal Gadot is keeping the hope for a “Wonder Woman 3” alive despite the big changes going on at DC Studios. In an interview with ComicBook.com while promoting her upcoming Netflix action movie “Heart of Stone,” Gadot alluded to hearing from new DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran about developing a third “Wonder Woman” movie together.

“I love portraying Wonder Woman,” Gadot said when asked about the third movie. “It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a ‘Wonder Woman 3’ together.”

Gadot originated the role of Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder’s DC Universe, debuting in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” before leading her own two standalone films: “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984.” Gadot’s Wonder Woman also appeared in “Justice League” and had cameos in DC films such as “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” Her two standalone “Wonder Woman” films were directed by Patty Jenkins. The two were developing “Wonder Woman 3” together when Gunn and Safran were named the new heads of DC Studios.

Last December, news broke that Gadot and Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” had fallen apart after Warner Bros. leadership passed on Jenkins’ treatment for the sequel. Jenkins publicly exited the project. The news hit shortly after Gunn and Safran took the reins of DC Studios and announced they would be overhauling the DC Universe, which led to speculation that Jenkins had rebuffed efforts to reshape “Wonder Woman 3” to fit into the DC Universe.

“I never walked away,” Jenkins shared in a post on Twitter. “I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

Roughly an hour after Jenkins posted her statement, Gunn supported her on Twitter, replying, “I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional.”

Safran and Gunn’s new DC Universe is kicking off with “Superman: Legacy” in 2025. The film is written and will be directed by Gunn, who announced last month that David Corenswet is taking on the role of Superman in the new DC Universe. Corenswet takes over the role following Henry Cavill, who played Superman opposite Gadot’s Wonder Woman in several films.

Gadot was asked by ComicBook.com to weigh in on the new Superman casting, to which she replied: “I saw that they were testing, doing different screen tests, but I don’t know who got it, but it seemed like everyone was super legit and talented and, like, great. So I’m happy for them. It’s such a huge take-on and it’s such an exciting beginning to any actor, and I wish whoever it’s going to be the best of luck and enjoy the ride.”

“Heart of Stone” streams Aug. 11 on Netflix.