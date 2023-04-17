Focus Features Nabs Ethan Coen, Tricia Cooke Caper Comedy ‘Drive-Away Dolls,’ Plans Fall Release

Focus Features and Working Title will release Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s “Drive-Away Dolls.” The comedy caper will open in theaters on Sept. 22, 2023.

The film follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals.

It features an impressive cast that includes Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp and Matt Damon.

Coen, the Oscar-winning director and screenwriter of “Fargo” and “No Country for Old Men,” is making the film without his brother and frequent collaborator Joel Coen. It’s not their first time working on solo projects. Joel Coen adapted “The Tragedy of Macbeth” in 2021 with Denzel Washington and the director’s wife, Frances McDormand, playing Shakespeare’s most murderous couple.

Cooke, who is married to Ethan Coen, has worked as an editor or associate editor on many of the Coen brothers’ films, including “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and “The Man Who Wasn’t There.” Coen is directing “Drive-Away Dolls” from a script he co-wrote and produced with Cooke.

Focus Features will distribute “Drive-Away Dolls” in the U.S. with Universal Pictures International, which shares an owner with the indie label in Comcast, handling foreign distribution. The film’s producers include Robert Graf, as well as Working Title heads Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.