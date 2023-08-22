Eve Hewson Drops First Track From ‘Flora and Son,’ Musical Film With Joseph Gordon-Levitt (EXCLUSIVE)

The first single has been released from the soundtrack of Apple’s musical drama “Flora and Son,” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Eve Hewson. Titled “High Life,” the single is an emotional yet optimistic track about a motherhood, performed by Hewson and her co-star Orén Kinlan.

While she might be the daughter of Irish rockstar Bono, Hewson said she did not enlist her U2 frontman father for help on the project. “I’ve learned so much from him, in terms of life presence, stage presence. But I didn’t ask him for help,” Hewson previously said at Variety’s Sundance Studio earlier this year. “He offered, and I was like, ‘No, thank you.’ He’s, like, a really good singer so I was like, ‘No, no, no.’”

“Flora and Son” was helmed by John Carney, the Irish director known for “Sing Street” and his Amazon Prime series “Modern Love.”

Per “Flora and Son” official logline: “Single mom Flora (Hewson) is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Kinlan). Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar. With the help of a washed-up LA musician (Levitt), Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music.”

Following the film’s premiere at Sundance 2023, Carney’s festival-favorite was sold to Apple Original Films for nearly $20 million. In his post-Sundance review, Variety’s chief film critic Owen Gleiberman called the film a “low-fi pop-rock charmer.”

“The songs stake out a place somewhere on the spectrum between indie emo earnestness and Loggins and Messina nostalgia,” said Gleiberman. “The song performances are just enchanting enough to carry the day. ‘Flora and Son’ has a quality that has always brought life to musicals, but that has now gone out of style. You might call it innocence.”

“Flora and Son — Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” is produced by “Sing Street’s” Gary Clark and is being released by Lakeshore Records which previously distributed soundtracks from acclaimed projects “Stranger Things,” “Drive,” “Bridgerton,” “Les Miserable” and others.

Other tracks from the film are sung by Gordon-Levitt with additional credits including Clark, Adam Hunter and Carney. The film will get a theatrical release on Sept. 22 followed by its Apple TV+ premiere on Sept. 29.

See below for the full track list and to hear “High Life.”