Flix Brewhouse Opens New Dine-In Theater in Texas After Cinema Chain Rebounds From COVID

Flix Brewhouse, a luxury cinema chain, is opening a new theater in north central Texas.

The exhibition company had hoped to construct a new facility in 2020, but those blueprints were derailed as COVID sent the movie theater and shopping center industries into disarray. But now that the circuit’s balance sheet has leveled from pandemic closures, Flix Brewhouse has resumed plans to expand its footprint. Founded in Round Rock, Texas, in 2011, the company currently has nine locations.

For its newest venue, the theater chain signed a 15-year lease with Shops at Broad in Mansfield, Texas, to complete and open a 40,000-square-foot luxury theater this fall.

“We are beyond thrilled to at last bring our unique brand of dining and entertainment to life in Mansfield,” Flix founder Allan Reagan said in a statement. “A long, strange trip it’s been indeed, but the delay has enabled us to invest in the latest cinema technology such as 100% laser projection, offer compelling entertainment choices beyond movies, and evolve our food and beverage offerings to best-in-class.”

Shops at Broad spokesperson Sam Kartalis said, “since current ownership took over this regional center south of Fort Worth at U.S. 287 and Broad St. three months ago, leasing activity has been through the roof. Flix Brewhouse is a world-class concept and operator and will be the linchpin for additional planned major entertainment concepts coming soon to Shops at Broad.”

Flix Brewhouse’s Mansfield location is the chain’s new prototype theater, with nine auditoriums that have custom recliner seating and sliding, pivoting tabletops to house food and drinks. Moviegoers can get in-theater service from a cooked-to-order menu, as well as beverages from its craft beers brewed on premises. The Mansfield location will have its own brewmaster and guests can visit the brewpub with or without a movie ticket.

“This new location marks a real milestone for our company,” said Flix CEO Chance Robertson. “The movies are back in force in 2023 and our team is thrilled to bring our 10th dine-in cinema brewpub nationally and fifth in Texas to the Shops at Broad. Mansfield is a wonderful community and we’re excited to be a part of it. It’s the perfect complement to our existing metroplex location on the north side of DFW near Frisco and Little Elm. We cannot wait to fire up the projectors, pour the first award-winning craft beer, and allow our guests to relax in luxury while enjoying a great film.”