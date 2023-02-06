Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk’s Directorial Debut ‘Hell of a Summer’ Drops First Look, Altitude Film Sales Boards Horror-Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

Altitude Film Sales will handle international sales of the original horror-comedy “Hell of a Summer,” which is written, directed by and stars Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk. In addition, the filmmakers released a suitably eerie first look at “Hell of a Summer,” which shows Wolfhard and Bryk staring down at something creepy from the barrels of their flashlights.

The film marks the directorial debuts of the two collaborators. Wolfhard is best known for his work on “Stranger Things” and “It,” while Bryk has appeared in “When You Finish Saving the World” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (both of which starred Wolfhard).

Fred Hechinger (“The White Lotus”), D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Dogs”), Abby Quinn (“Mad About You”), and Pardis Saremi (“Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem”) round out the cast of the movie, which is currently in post-production. Altitude Film Sales will introduce “Hell of a Summer” at this month’s European Film Market in Berlin.

Aggregate Films’ Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan, Parts & Labor’s Jay Van Hoy, Wolfhard, Bryk and Hechinger produced the film. 30West fully financed and is executive producing “Hell of a Summer,” in addition to co-representing the U.S. rights alongside CAA Media Finance.

30West negotiated the deal with Altitude Sales’ Managing Director, Mike Runagall. The company’s slate of projects includes Marc Webb’s thriller “Day Drinker,” as well as the forthcoming reimagining of “The Crow,” which the company helped package. It is directed by Rupert Sanders and stars Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs.

In Berlin, the Altitude Film Sales slate includes “Two Wolves,” a thriller directed by Academy Award winner, Alex Gibney; sci-fi thriller “The Occupant” from director Hugo Keijer, and “American Star,” a thriller from Gonzalo López-Gallego starring Ian McShane.