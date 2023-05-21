Alicia Vikander Reigned Over an Eight-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes Premiere of Brutal Historical Drama ‘Firebrand’

Alicia Vikander brought royal drama to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival as the star of Brazilian director Karim Aïnouz’s “Firebrand.” Like a beloved monarch, Alicia Vikander was greeted with an eight-minute standing ovation at the May 21 premiere, from a crowd that included best actress Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Marion Cotillard.



With her husband Michael Fassbender beaming on from the row behind, Vikander motioned for the cheering audience to stop or she would cry. But then she gave into the adulation and blew kisses to the upper balconies

Vikander’s co-star Jude Law and Aïnouz also got huge applause. Vikander joins a group of Cannes leading ladies including Lily Gladstone, Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore who have turned in show-stopping performances.

Oscar-winner Vikander stars in “Firebrand” as Catherine Parr, the sixth and final wife of King Henry VIII (played by a virtually unrecognizable Law). The film, adapted from the 2013 novel “Queen’s Gambit” by Elizabeth Fremantle, takes place in blood-soaked Tudor England as Parr is named Regent while the tyrannical Henry is fighting overseas. When the increasingly ailing and paranoid monarch returns, he turns his fury on the radicals and charges his wife’s childhood friend with treason and burns her at the stake. Horrified and grieving but forced to deny it, Katherine finds herself fighting for her own survival, terrified that she will end up beheaded like some of Henry’s prior wives.

“What’s mostly been dramatized are the wives who didn’t make it,” Vikander recently told Variety. “[When I read the script] I immediately thought, ‘Huh, isn’t it interesting that most people know more about the other wives.’ It’s almost like people are drawn to quite grim stories.”

Ahead of its Cannes world premiere, Variety exclusively reported that “Firebrand” sold out internationally. Prime Video picked up the royal drama in a handful of territories, including the United Kingdom. Vikander told Variety she was excited by the chance to make a costume period drama that was very much unglamorous.

“It made us want to strip back and make something that feels very raw and authentic,” Vikander said. “I loved that he wanted to undress the costume drama.”

“Firebrand” is still seeking U.S. distribution and is being sold by CAA and FilmNation.