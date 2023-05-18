FilmHedge, Riveting Entertainment Group Reveal $25 Million First-Look Financing Partnership at Cannes Film Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Film and TV finance company FilmHedge has joined forces with Riveting Entertainment Group in a $25 million first-look financing production partnership to significantly expand Riveting Films.

The companies will collaborate on a broad slate of feature length films with the first one planned to begin production within the year. The deal was revealed at the ongoing Cannes Film Market, where FilmHedge is a sponsor of the Producers Network and the International Film Finance Forum.

In addition to the financing deal, film and TV production company Southbox Entertainment (“Collateral Data,” “Witch Hunt”) has the option to provide supplementary equity financing to the collaboration, as well as future productions from Riveting Films.

The CEO of FilmHedge and Southbox Entertainment, Jon Gosier, will assume the roles of investor and strategic advisor at Riveting. Gosier’s background includes founding Audigent, a music-tech platform providing artists like Camila Cabello, Eminem, Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Shakira, Rihanna, Jay-Z, and others with new ways of understanding and monetizing audience data.

Founded in 2020, FilmHedge is a fintech platform that provides private credit and financing solutions to qualified TV and film producers, offering up to $10 million per film or TV production. In 2022 FilmHedge closed $100 million in financing.

Riveting’s client list includes Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Drake, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Redman, Backstreet Boys, Diddy, Mary J Blige, Post Malone, G-Eazy, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Usher and more and the company released feature documentary “Mary J Blige: Strength of a Woman.”

Gosier said: “Riveting Entertainment Group is one of the industry’s most well-respected creators of music videos and documentaries, having produced videos for many of this generation’s chart-toppers. Our investment in Riveting Films will propel the company’s transition to the production of original feature length film and TV content. We look forward to working with the incredibly talented team at Riveting as they expand their pursuit of creating culturally-relevant stories.”

Andrew Listermann, founder and CEO of Riveting Entertainment Group, added: “A world of opportunity lies ahead for Riveting as we enter an aggressive expansion phase in partnership with Jon Gosier, FilmHedge, and Southbox Entertainment, whose investment speaks volumes to our shared filmmaking vision. We are particularly excited about building our film and TV catalog alongside Jon and his team, who will be instrumental as we grow.”

Gosier will attend the Producers Network breakfast on May 22, where he will host a discussion on private film finance.