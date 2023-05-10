Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Announces Summer Programming Including Ruth E. Carter and Diane Warren Conversations – Film News in Brief

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced its summer programming will include a new concert film series, public events, education programs and conversations with Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter and 14-time Oscar-nominee Diane Warren.

The events begin on June 1 with a screening of Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn’s “Desk Set,” followed by a post-screening Q&A with Claire L. Evans and Elizabeth Youle.

On June 8, the screening series “A New Wave of K-Cinema: Korean Women Directors” will commence, followed by the June 10 concert film series, “Summer of Music: Concert Films 1959–2020.” The concert film series will kick off with a screening of “Jazz on a Summer’s Day” and conclude on August 23, with “Metallica: Through the Never in 3D” screening.

On July 6, the museum will celebrate the departure of its landmark exhibit, “Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971,” and on July 20 will showcase the work of the groundbreaking makeup artist, Dick Smith, with “The Godfather of Makeup” exhibit. Additionally, on July 23, “Silent Sundays” will begin and will include screenings of silent films each week until August 27.

Throughout the summer programming series, the museum will screen “Nope,” “The Godfather,” “Safety Last!,” “Last Things,” “Working Girl,” “Lilo & Stitch,” “Desk Set,” “Waikiki Brothers,” “Fantasia” and “The Beatles: Get Back — The Rooftop Concert.”

The Location Managers Guild International Announces its 2023 LMGI Board of Directors

Daniel Finn has been elected to the LGMI’s Board of Directors, the Guild announced Tuesday.

Additionally, the 2023 Officers of the Executive Committee were revealed at the May 7 Board of Directors meeting, comprised of president John Rakich, first vice president Alison Taylor, second vice president Angus Ledgerwood, treasurer Ken Brooker and secretary Lisa Scope.

The LGMI is an organization defined by professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries who uphold commendatory ethical standards.

“With eight open board seats and 12 excellent candidates, the 2023 election results, once again, tallied the most votes in LMGI history,” said election committee chair, Edward Mazurek. “This is a testament to our nominees’ professionalism and superb reputations, as well as the engagement of our membership. Congratulations to our elected 2023 Board Members.”

Hailing from Los Angeles, Finn will join returning members Jimmy Ayoub (NY), Ken Brooker (Canada), Dan Connolly (UK), Mac Gordon (GA), Eric Klein (NY), Angus Ledgerwood (UK), Edward Mazurek (CA), David McKinney (CA), Robin Macdonald (Canada), John Rakich (Canada), Ryan Schaetzle (GA), Lisa Scope (AUS), Alison A. Taylor (CA) and Scott Trimble (CA).