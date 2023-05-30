‘Unicorn Boy’ and ‘Where the Road Leads’ Among Winners at Mammoth Lakes Film Festival – Film News in Brief

Matt Kiel’s “Unicorn Boy” and Nina Ognjanović’s “Where the Road Leads” were among the winners at this year’s ninth annual Mammoth Lakes Film Festival. The full winners list was announced Tuesday following the Closing Night Award Ceremony on Sunday. This year, the festival screened over 100 feature and short films and awarded over $45,000 worth of prizes to winners.

“Unicorn Boy” was named Best Narrative Feature while “Where the Road Leads” earned the Best International Narrative Feature award from both the festival jury and audience.

Best Documentary Feature went to Luke Lorentzen’s “A Still Small Voice” and the Best International Documentary Feature was given to Nisha Kumari Pahuja’s “To Kill A Tiger.” The Bravery Award for documentary features was given to Tim Grant & Andy McMillan’s “Mississippi River Styx.”

“We consciously seek out the kind of bold filmmaking that deserves a showcase,” said Paul Sbrizzi, MLFF’s director of programming. “We program entertaining and culturally impactful work that represents the voices of the future.”

The 10th annual MLFF is set to take place next year from May 22 to May 26.

Annual Thirst Gala to Honor Monique Coleman With the Cameron Boyce Pioneering Spirit Award

Monique Coleman will receive the Cameron Boyce Pioneering Spirit Award at the 14th annual Thirst Gala this June. The “High School Musical” actor will be recognized for her contributions to Thirst Project as a long-time ambassador where she led campaigns and produced her TV series “Gimme Mo’.”

Nicky Mathers, Rob Chislett and Cody Wood of the Wish You Were Here Group will be honored for their dedication to Thirst Project, having raised over $200,000 over the course of their partnership to help end the global water crisis.The event will also feature presentations and performances with Emily Tostsa, Maya & Victor Boyce, Missi Pyle and others.

“We are so excited to be hosting our 14th Annual Thirst Gala at a new venue for the first time in nearly a decade. We are grateful to be able to bring together some of our favorite supporters and raise more awareness & funds to end the global water crisis,” said Seth Maxwell, founder and CEO of Thirst Project.

“As our team embarks on an exciting new chapter here at Thirst Project – we can’t wait to celebrate the incredible impact all of us are making in ending the world water crisis.”

The annual fundraising event will take place at the Paramount Pictures Studio Lot on June 10.