Sony Pictures Film Slate Shake-Up: ‘My Ex-Friend’s Wedding,’ ‘Horrorscope’ Land in 2024, ‘Harold and the Purple Crayon,’ ‘They Listen’ Pushed – Film News in Brief

Sony Pictures has made updates to their domestic release calendar, pushing back the dates for some films by nearly a year. Newly added dates include:
“Psycho Pass: Providence” —July 14, 2023 (Limited Release)
“My Ex-Friend’s Wedding” —May 10, 2024
“Horrorscope” —June 28, 2024
Release dates that have been moved include:
“Harold and the Purple Crayon” —Aug. 2, 2024 (previously June 30, 2023)
“They Listen” —Aug. 30, 2024 (previously Aug. 25, 2023)
Producers Guild Sets 2024 Awards Date, Schedule and Location
The Producers Guild of America has set its awards timeline for the 35th Producers Guild Awards with ceremony set to take place on Feb. 25, 2024, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, CA.
The PGA Awards also announced eligibility dates and a calendar for the next awards season. The eligibility window must include programming that has premiered between Jan. 1, and Dec. 31 to be considered for the 2024 awards.
The 35th annual PGA Awards have divided the key dates between TV, theatrical motion pictures and documentary pictures. Here are those key dates:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2023
Submissions Open for Documentary Motion Pictures
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2023
Submissions Open for Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports, Children’s and Short Form)
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2023
Submissions Open for Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures
MONDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2023
Nominations Voting Opens
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2023
Nominations Voting Closes Sports, Children’s and Short Form
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2023
Nominations Voting Closes for Television Series/Specials and Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2023
Nominations Voting Closes for Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2023
Nominations Announced for Documentary Motion Pictures
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2023
Nominations Announced for Sports, Children’s and Short Form
FRIDAY, JANUARY 12, 2024
Nominations Announced for Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures
MONDAY, JANUARY 22, 2024
Final Voting Opens for Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures
FRIDAY, JANUARY 26, 2024
Final Voting Opens for Sports, Children’s and Short Form
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2024
Final Voting Closes at 2:00 p.m. (PT) for Sports, Children’s and Short Form
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2024
Final Voting Closes at 2:00 p.m. (PT) for Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures
Directors Guild of America Now Accepting Submissions for Annual DGA Student Film Awards
The Directors Guild of America is calling for submissions in their 29th annual DGA Student Film Awards. These awards highlight the work of current and recent higher-education film students. Awards are divided into categories for African American, Asian American, Latino, women and documentary filmmakers, each with a prize of $2,500.
Previous DGA Student Film Award winners include Ryan Coogler, director of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Black Panther,” “Creed” and “Fruitvale Station”; Patricia Riggen, director of “Law & Order SVU,” “Dopesick” and “Surveillance”; and Jon M. Chu, director of “In the Heights,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Now You See Me 2.”
Eligible films must be made between September 2022 through August 2023, and be a student-produced project supervised by a faculty member. The application period runs through Oct. 9, 2023.