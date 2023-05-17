Sony Pictures Film Slate Shake-Up: ‘My Ex-Friend’s Wedding,’ ‘Horrorscope’ Land in 2024, ‘Harold and the Purple Crayon,’ ‘They Listen’ Pushed – Film News in Brief

Sony Pictures has made updates to their domestic release calendar, pushing back the dates for some films by nearly a year. Newly added dates include:

“Psycho Pass: Providence” —July 14, 2023 (Limited Release)

“My Ex-Friend’s Wedding” —May 10, 2024

“Horrorscope” —June 28, 2024

Release dates that have been moved include:

“Harold and the Purple Crayon” —Aug. 2, 2024 (previously June 30, 2023)

“They Listen” —Aug. 30, 2024 (previously Aug. 25, 2023)

Producers Guild Sets 2024 Awards Date, Schedule and Location

The Producers Guild of America has set its awards timeline for the 35th Producers Guild Awards with ceremony set to take place on Feb. 25, 2024, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, CA.

The PGA Awards also announced eligibility dates and a calendar for the next awards season. The eligibility window must include programming that has premiered between Jan. 1, and Dec. 31 to be considered for the 2024 awards.

The 35th annual PGA Awards have divided the key dates between TV, theatrical motion pictures and documentary pictures. Here are those key dates:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2023

Submissions Open for Documentary Motion Pictures

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2023

Submissions Open for Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports, Children’s and Short Form)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2023

Submissions Open for Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2023

Nominations Voting Opens

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2023

Nominations Voting Closes Sports, Children’s and Short Form

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2023

Nominations Voting Closes for Television Series/Specials and Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2023

Nominations Voting Closes for Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2023

Nominations Announced for Documentary Motion Pictures

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2023

Nominations Announced for Sports, Children’s and Short Form

FRIDAY, JANUARY 12, 2024

Nominations Announced for Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures

MONDAY, JANUARY 22, 2024

Final Voting Opens for Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26, 2024

Final Voting Opens for Sports, Children’s and Short Form

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2024

Final Voting Closes at 2:00 p.m. (PT) for Sports, Children’s and Short Form

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2024

Final Voting Closes at 2:00 p.m. (PT) for Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures

Directors Guild of America Now Accepting Submissions for Annual DGA Student Film Awards

The Directors Guild of America is calling for submissions in their 29th annual DGA Student Film Awards. These awards highlight the work of current and recent higher-education film students. Awards are divided into categories for African American, Asian American, Latino, women and documentary filmmakers, each with a prize of $2,500.

Previous DGA Student Film Award winners include Ryan Coogler, director of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Black Panther,” “Creed” and “Fruitvale Station”; Patricia Riggen, director of “Law & Order SVU,” “Dopesick” and “Surveillance”; and Jon M. Chu, director of “In the Heights,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Now You See Me 2.”

Eligible films must be made between September 2022 through August 2023, and be a student-produced project supervised by a faculty member. The application period runs through Oct. 9, 2023.