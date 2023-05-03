Pinewood Group Acquires Full Ownership of Pinewood Toronto -Film News in Brief

Pinewood Group, which runs Pinewood and Shepperton Studios — home to blockbusters including “No Time to Die” and “No Time to Die” has acquired full ownership of Pinewood Toronto Studios.

Based in downtown, Toronto, the facility houses 16 purpose-built sound stages, including the mega stage, one of the largest of its kind in North America, and recently added 170,000 square feet of production space. Netflix shares part of this studio space, 84, 580 square feet to be exact, with their long-term lease on four sound stages and adjacent offices.

“We have worked with our partners for many years to create the City’s pre-eminent studio, and we’re now delighted to have bought it,” said Paul Golding, chair of Pinewood Group.

“We will continue to invest in the studio and the surrounding Port Lands to ensure Pinewood Toronto Studios remains the number one destination for both domestic and international productions. We intend to work closely with the city to support Toronto’s thriving film and TV industry and all those who work in it.”

Camille Friend, Debbie Berman and Peter Devlin Join the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ Upcoming Careers in Film Summit

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced it will host the upcoming careers in film summit on May 13. The summit is a free annual program that raises awareness of the range of film-related career paths for students from under-resourced communities and those interested in pursuing filmmaking as a career. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be found on the museum’s website.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Academy Museum. The event includes several panels including “Careers in Film with Academy and Academy Museum Professionals,” “Lights, Camera, Action!” “Art Meets the Science of Cinema” and “All By Design” which will be moderated by Variety‘s senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay.

Panelists joining the summit include costume designer Antoinette Messam (“The Harder They Fall”), head hairstylist Camille Friend (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), animator Jorge R. Gutierrez (“The Book of Life”), script supervisor Dawn Gilliam (“Boyz N the Hood”), film editor Debbie Berman (“Captain Marvel”) and composer Jongnic Bontemps (“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”).

In addition to panels, there will be two demonstration workshops, including VFX animation with animation director and VFX artist Lyndon Barrois Sr. (“The Matrix Trilogy,” “Happy Feet”) and a sound workshop with sound mixer Peter J. Devlin (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”).

The Guild of Music Supervisors Announces its 9th Annual State of Music in Media Conference

On Monday, the Guild of Music Supervisors announced that its 9th Annual State of Music in Media conference will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Los Angeles Film School in Hollywood, C.A.

The conference is set to assemble professionals in the music supervision industry for a day of networking, education, live music and mentoring opportunities. Prominent panel topics for this year’s event include the emergence of AI and commemorating the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

“The Guild of Music Supervisors is thrilled to be hosting our 9th annual education conference once again at The Los Angeles Film School,” says president of the Guild, Joel C. High. “It is always our ambition to bring the highest level of panels and discussion as a service to our members and friends. This year there are some critical topics that need to be brought to the community and we cannot wait for all to be involved.”

The Guild of Music Supervisors Conference grants participants the opportunity to network with some of the industry’s top leaders by attending a variety of informative panels on subjects covering music in film, television, advertising, documentaries, games, trailers and more.