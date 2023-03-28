×
Zendaya to Receive CinemaCon Star of the Year Award – Film News in Brief

Jazz Tangcay, McKinley Franklin
Zendaya at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Variety via Getty Images

Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon, has announced that Zendaya is set to receive this year’s CinemaCon Star of the Year Award. Zendaya will receive the award at the Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony on the final night of the convention. CinemaCon 2023 will be held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from April 24-27.

“In just a few short years, Zendaya has captured audiences’ attention with her compassionate performance on the small screen as Rue in Euphoria and has drawn audiences in on the big screen with her performances in Spider-Man: Far From HomeThe Greatest Showman and Dune,” said Neuhauser. “We could not be more honored to present Zendaya with this year’s CinemaCon Star of the Year Award.”

Bobby Krlic Releases “Sail Away” Apart of Soundtrack for Ari Aster’s “Beau Is Afraid”

Award-winning producer, composer and musician Bobby Krlic has released the first single from writer/director Ari Aster’s new A24 film, “Beau Is Afraid.” Entitled “Sail Away,” the debut track is the first taste of the long awaited film that depicts the story of a fearful man embarking on a treacherous journey to reunite with his mother. 

Krlic proclaims that the film “is a vast and emotionally complex film, and the score had to be sympathetic to this, while also not undermining the extremely adept and nuanced storytelling. Like any time working with Ari [Aster], there were moments when it seemed like an impossible puzzle to crack, but these are the most rewarding, and it’s a beautiful thing to put in the work and find those moments together.”

“Beau Is Afraid” will be released on April 21.

