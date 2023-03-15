‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Documentary Gets Official Trailer- Film News in Brief

Magnolia Pictures has released the official trailer for “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” Lisa Cortés’ latest documentary, which focuses on the iconic rock n’ roll musician Richard “Little Richard” Penniman.

The film explores how Little Richard and the Black queer origins of rock n’ roll founded the whitewashed canon of American pop music. The documentary follows how Richard contributed and created a self-expressive art form for musicians that ultimately would shape the music industry throughout the following decades. “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” interview subjects include the musician’s family, Black and queer scholars and celebrity subjects including Billy Porter, Mick Jagger, Sir Lady Java, John Waters, Nile Rodgers and many more.

“Little Richard: I Am Everything” was directed by Lisa Cortés (“All In: The Fight For Democracy”), executive produced by Dee Rees and produced by Robert Friedman, Cortés, Liz Yale Marsh and Caryn Capotosto.

After first premiering at the 2023 Sundance film festival in January, the film will be released in theaters and on VOD on April 21. Ahead of the theatrical and digital release, the film will have special one-night-only theatrical screenings on April 11.

Watch the “Little Richard: I Am Everything” official trailer below.

Steven Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson, Angie Dickinson to Talk at TCM Classic Film Festival

TCM Classic Film Festival added to the lineup of its 14th annual celebration, with Steven Spielberg, Paul Thomas (PTA) Anderson and Angie Dickinson taking part.

The festival will kick off with a premiere of the “Rio Bravo” (1959) restoration, preceded by a conversation between star Dickinson and festival host Ben Mankiewicz. The 4k film restoration is in partnership with The Film Foundation celebrating Warner Bros’ 100th anniversary.

Spielberg and Anderson will take the TCM stage to celebrate Warner Bros Discovery’s multi-year partnership with Martin Scoresese’s The Film Foundation, for which the two directors are board members. The Film Foundation has worked to preserve and restore over 950 films.

“Any movie with Angie Dickinson is made better by the fact that Angie Dickinson is in it. Certainly, ‘Rio

Bravo’ is no exception. As an added bonus, it also has a couple of guys named John Wayne and Dean

Martin. Moreover, to have Paul Thomas Anderson and Steven Spielberg back for a second year in a row is such an honor, as well as an indication of the vital role TCM plays among the filmmaking community,” Mankiewicz said in a statement. “This restoration is important not just for the film or for the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros., but for the film-loving community at large.”

The TCM Classic Film Festival takes place April 13-16 in Hollywood.