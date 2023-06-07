AMPAS Kicks Off Seventh Year of Gold Rising Career Development Program – Film News in Brief

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced its seventh year of the Academy Gold Rising career development program. Gold Rising teams up with several studios and organizations to aid students and young professionals from underrepresented communities develop their careers in the film industry.

This year’s slate includes 90 students and 21 film and entertainment companies. The eight-week program kicked off on Wednesday with a two-day orientation process, consisting of a presentation on the Academy Film Archive and tours of the Margaret Herrick Library and Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The Gold Rising program will commence with a graduation ceremony on August 10. After completion of the program, participants will be matched up with an Academy member for an eight-month mentorship experience.

“We are incredibly honored to host a new group of emerging filmmakers who will undoubtedly bring their passion, stories and insights to the program each day,” said Academy governor and education and outreach committee chair Wynn P. Thomas. “These young talents make our future brighter, and we can’t wait to help them grow as they explore their opportunities in the film industry.”

Participants will be able to hear from panelists and speakers on a vast range of film topics throughout the duration of the program. Panelists include Michael Abels (composer), Bobbi Banks (supervising sound editor), Kris Bowers (composer), Michael Goi (cinematographer), Greg Hedgepath (supervising sound editor), Daniel Kwan (writer-director), Paul Rogers (film editor), Daniel Scheinert (writer-director), Brittany Snow (actor) and Jonathan Wang (producer).

This year’s specialized production track will spotlight online technical workshops and masterclasses for those interested in cinematography, costume design, film editing, production design, sound and visual effects.

Gold Rising is part of Academy Gold, a talent development and inclusion initiative “that provides creative individuals of diverse backgrounds access and resources toward achieving their career pathways in filmmaking. “

Fandom Names New Chief Product Officer and Chief Revenue Officer

Fandom has appointed two new executives to its C-suite with Peter Mansour as chief product officer and Jeremey Steinberg as chief revenue officer, the platform announced Tuesday.

Mansour will be tasked with executing product vision, strategy and execution across Fandom’s portfolio of brands to ensure consumers have a positive experience amongst reference, community, trends, ratings, reviews, news and commerce. Steinberg will lead Fandom’s revenue team, continuing to build media sales, affiliate, commerce and data monetization.

“We’re thrilled to have Peter and Jeremy join us to build on the momentum, massive reach, and world-class brands at Fandom,” said Perkins Miller, CEO of Fandom. “Peter has been a product innovator and leader at the highest scale and has already demonstrated big impact, and Jeremy has had equally significant revenue, product and strategic accomplishments on the largest tech and media stages. I’m confident that they will help us continue to transform and grow the world’s largest independent entertainment platform.”

Fandom is an immersive fan platform that aims to build the best communities, services and experiences for entertainment and gaming fans.