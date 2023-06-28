Eric Roberts Joins Spyder Dobrofsky’s Psychological Horror Feature ‘Down Below’ — Film News in Brief

Eric Roberts Joins Spyder Dobrofsky’s Psychological Horror Feature ‘Down Below’

Eric Roberts (“Babylon,” “Suits”) has joined Spyder Dobrofsky’s upcoming feature, “Down Below.”

The psychological horror film, “centers around a young sheriff and a criminal suspect who find their lives intertwined when both become haunted by a sinister force on Christmas Eve,” per the official logline.

Roberts portrays a police psychologist, who’s having difficulty with his patient, a suspended cop due to an act of violence against a civilian. Roberts is joined by Hutch Dano and Christopher Livingston.

“Down Below” is produced by High Stake Entertainment

Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon to Executive Produce Richie Weeks Documentary Short

Raekwon of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan is set to executive produce a new documentary short spotlighting the life of disco superstar Richie Weeks.

“Taking Back the Groove” will showcase the trials, tribulations and success stories of Week’s life. Per the doc’s official logline, “like many Black artists throughout American recording history, his talent was strip-mined to enrich white-owned record labels. Weeks and his manager Jerome Derradji narrate the story of how they clawed back the rights to Weeks’ music and the ongoing fight to restore his legacy and share his music.”

“Growing up in NY, I was around some of the best disco music – I loved it. It inspired me. Richie, and many artists like him, helped influence the culture,” said Raekwon. “What happened to Richie is an example of something that happens all of the time in the music industry. I’m really glad I can be a part of bringing his story to the world.”

Russell Peters, too, joins the production team for “Taking Back the Groove” alongside Dial Tone Films principal, director and producer Celia Aniskovich, editor Brett Banks, cinematographer Bradley Credit and music supervision by Fine Gold Music.

The ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Fest to Kick Off in July

The ASCAP Foundation and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts have joined forces to present The ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Fest.

The festival will consist of three days of in-person programming, giving emerging musical theatre composers the chance to learn from the industry’s top figures. The event takes place on July 11 and lasts through July 13.

“The ASCAP Foundation Musical Theatre Fest was inspired by Hollywood’s obsession with our fiercely talented ASCAP members and workshop alumni who are taking their musical projects to streaming services,” said The ASCAP Foundation executive director Nicole George-Middleton. “It promises to be an incredible opportunity for emerging music creators to learn from top industry executives and the best musical theatre talent.”

Panel conversations will focus on topics surrounding the future of musical theatre. ASCAP members participating in the sessions include Oscar, Grammy, Tony and Olivier Award-winning songwriters/producers Justin Paul and Benj Pasek; screenwriter, Emmy-winning songwriter and ASCAP Foundation musical theatre workshop alumnus Cinco Paul; and Emmy-nominated songwriting duo and workshop alumni Michael Kooman & Chris Dimond.

Reservations are required for all events and are available at TheWallis.org/ASCAP.