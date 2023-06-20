‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Costumes Among Additions to Academy Collection – Film News in Brief

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has expanded its extensive Academy collection with new additions of costumes, film posters, conceptual art and more.

New acquisitions range from costumes featured in the Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All at Once” to conceptual art for “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.” Other new additions include more than 600 rare silent film posters, collections of producer Gale Anne Hurd, director Harold Ramis, filmmaker Gregg Araki and film scholar Kevin Brownlow and more than 150 hand-painted animation artworks dating, donated by Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw.

“We are thrilled and honored to expand the Academy’s collection with these exceptional pieces,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer. “To be housed at our archive, library and museum, these vital components of the filmmaking process highlight the collaborative disciplines that develop and produce the movies we love. They also demonstrate the Academy’s unique capacity to preserve the full range of film history formats. We are incredibly grateful to our donors for their remarkable gifts to the Academy and for their commitment to illuminating our film history.”

See some of the new additions to the Academy’s collection below.

Jamie Lee Curtis in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Costume design drawings illustrated by Julio Martinez for Diana Ross in “Mahogany” (1975)

Animation cel from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937), Steven Spielberg Animation Collection

Sally Field and ‘Norma Rae’ Producers to Kick Off Women in Film’s 50th Anniversary Screening Series

Academy-Award-winning actor Sally Field and “Norma Rae” producers will kick off Women in Film, Los Angeles (WIF)’s 50th Anniversary Screening Series with a viewing and discussion panel surrounding the film.

The WIF’s Screening Series will honor monumental film and television series made by women throughout the past 50 years, tackling varying film and TV projects by the decade to commemorate women and underrepresented genders who have worked both in front of and behind the camera.

“WIF has been working tirelessly for the last fifty years to increase representation and parity for women in Hollywood,” said Kirsten Schaffer, CEO of WIF. “We can think of no greater way to celebrate this milestone anniversary than to shine a light on amazing collaborations between women in our industry over the past five decades.”

The series launches on June 29 at Vidiots in L.A. with a screening of “Norma Rae,” followed by a discussion with Field and producers Tamara Asseyev and Alexandra Rose to discuss the film’s legacy and impact. Lake Bell, WIF board member, will lead the discussion.

“We’re excited to launch this series with the trailblazing Sally Field and ‘Norma Rae,’ a film that resonates with both the moment of its era and our current times,” said Bell.