Shout! Factory to Distribute ‘Shaun the Sheep’ in Partnership With Aardman – Films News in Brief 

Shout! Factory and Aardman have entered a distribution agreement for the award-winning titles “Shaun the Sheep,” “Wallace & Gromit,” “Morph” and “Timmy Time,” the companies announced Monday.

Exclusive home video, EST EST and TVOD rights and limited theatrical rights in the U.S. and Canada to four of Aardman’s properties will be granted to Shout! Factory per the agreement.

“We’re big fans of Aardman and these wonderful films and series and are very much looking forward to creating a release plan that excites dedicated fans and creates new ones,” said Melissa Boag, Shout’s executive vice president of kids and family. “Aardman’s worldwide reputation as an innovative home for compelling stories that captivate audiences make them an ideal partner for Shout! Factory.”

Aardman is an Academy-Award-winning animation studio, garnering a total of seven nominations and four wins for films such as “The Wrong Trousers.” Shout! Factory is a multi-platform media company committed to film and TV distribution, development and production founded by Richard Foos, Bob Emmer, and Garson Foos.

“We are thrilled to be entering into such a great partnership with Shout Factory, who are real experts in the physical and digital ownership space,” said Laura Taylor-Williams, Aardman’s head of digital and strategic development. “To be delighting North American audiences once again with our much-loved catalog is key to our new strategy. We are collaborating on an exciting release schedule that will speak to ardent Aardman fans as well as bringing our joyful animations to new audiences.”

Mill Valley Film Festival Reveals 2023 Dates

The California Film Institute has revealed the dates for the 46th Mill Valley Film Festival, which is set to run from October 5 to October 15 in the San Francisco Bay Area. CAFILM also revealed the 2023 film festival poster.

This year’s design was created by Marin County’s Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners. The poster’s whimsical and vibrant style mimics “the diverse and dynamic nature of MVFF, known for its innovative programming, commitment to creative exploration, and dedication to highlighting exceptional cinematic works,” said the institute.

“Our long-standing relationship with MVFF is, like the films they showcase yearly, rewarding, inspiring, and a heck of a lot of fun,” said John Butler, co-chair and founding partner at BSSP. “And this year’s concept visually brings to life that creative ‘spark’ and connection you experience after watching a great film.”