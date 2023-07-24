Errol Morris Docu About British Spy David Cornwell Sets Apple TV+ Premiere – Film News in Brief

Errol Morris’ Documentary About British Spy and Author David Cornwell Sets Apple TV+ Premiere

Errol Morris’s feature documentary “The Pigeon Tunnel” will make its global premiere on Apple TV+ on Oct. 20. “The Thin Blue Line” documentarian takes audiences into the life of former British spy David Cornwell, known to most as author John le Carré, over the course of six decades from the Cold War to the present day.

“The Pigeon Tunnel” stitches together candid interviews, archival footage and excerpts from Cornwell’s own memoir of the same title to craft as full a view of the espionage author’s double life as possible.

The documentary was produced by Fourth Floor Productions and the Ink Factory, a production company founded by Cornwell’s own sons Simon and Stephen. It was also produced by Dominic Crossley-Holland and Steven Hathaway.

The Creative Coalition to Receive the LGMI Humanitarian Award

The Location Managers Guild International (LGMI) awards this year’s LMGI Humanitarian Award to The Creative Coalition for the organization’s commitment to using arts and entertainment as a champion for social change.

“The arts have always been a powerful force for social change, and the LMGI is proud to recognize The Creative Coalition as an active social and public advocacy organization that capitalizes on their diverse membership from all facets of the entertainment industry to make a difference in the world,” said LMGI Awards committee co-chair John Rakich.

The Creative Coalition was founded in 1989 as a “membership organization of arts and entertainment industry leaders dedicated to educating, mobilizing, and activating on issues of public importance.” Actor Tim Daily leads the organization as president modernly.

Each year, the LGMI Humanitarian Award commemorates an individual or organization that has contributed positively to society. The 10th Annual LGMI Awards are to be held on Aug. 26 at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

“Meet the Costume Designers” Docuseries Debuts First Episode Featuring Deborah Nadoolman Landis

“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” costume designer Deborah Nadoolman Landis is the first featured guest to join Sakis Lalas’ docuseries “Meet the Costume Designers.”

Throughout the ten-episode series, legendary costume designers sit down to talk all things costume design in Hollywood. From telling behind-the-scenes stories to chatting about their creative processes, “Meet the Costume Designers” pulls the curtain back on costume design in the entertainment industry.

In the series’ first episode, Landis dishes on her process of creating the iconic fedora and leather jacket look showcased in “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” The series is directed by Lalas and written by Valentina De Giorgi while Dark Candy Productions produced.

Dark Candy Productions has a slate of costume design content, including an exclusive event with the costume designer of “Emily in Paris,” Marylin Fitoussi, on June 9.