Rita Moreno, EGOT Winner and ‘Cultural Icon,’ to be Honored at 38th Annual Artios Awards – Film News in Brief

EGOT winner Rita Moreno is set to receive the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement at the 38th annual Artios Awards.

Moreno’s name has appeared on well over 150 call sheets, with credits spanning from her Academy Award-winning breakout role as Anita in 1961’s “West Side Story” to director Kyle Marvin’s “80 for Brady,” which hits theaters this Friday. She was also honored with the 2009 National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama, the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014 and a Peabody Career Achievement Award in 2018.

“Ms. Moreno has an illustrious career and is a cultural icon,” said Destiny Lilly, president of the Casting Society of America (CSA). “We are beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to present to her with this award to celebrate everything that she has accomplished.”

The Artios Awards, presented by the CSA, primarily serves to recognize casting professionals with notable accolades across film, television and theater. This year’s celebration will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on March 9 with “Community” actor Yvette Nicole Brown returning as host.

Simone Bär, the late casting director for Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds” and Netflix’s crime-drama series “Dark,” will posthumously receive the 2023 European Capalier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting — an honor she was selected to receive before passing away Jan. 16.

Laika and Museum of Pop Culture Announce Stop Motion Animation Exhibition

LAIKA and Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) announced an upcoming exhibition that highlights the studio’s artistry and innovation, “Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA.” Visitors can enter the “hidden worlds,” immersing themselves in the character’s settings as well as the behind-the-scenes creation.

“Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA” is the largest exhibition the studio has ever created and will highlight its works including “Coraline,” (2009), “ParaNorman” (2012), “The Boxtrolls” (2014), “Kubo and the Two Strings” (2016) “Missing Link” (2019) and the upcoming “Wildwood” in a space over 7500 square feet. Visitors can experience six recreations of LAIKA worlds, take a “puppets-eye-view” of a LAIKA set and create their own stop motion animation where they are the puppet.

“LAIKA is a multifaceted community of dreamers, makers, storytellers, scientists, engineers, and artists all committed to make movies that matter,” said LAIKA’s CMO and SVP of operations David Burke in a statement. “Film is a universally shared cultural language and it’s thrilling to be partnered with MoPOP, which celebrates the power of popular culture and the individuals who create that magic.”

“Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA” opens March 17.