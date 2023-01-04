Tom Cruise to Present Jerry Bruckheimer with the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Filmmaker Award – Film News in Brief

Tom Cruise will present Jerry Bruckheimer with the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Filmmaker Award on Feb. 26.

Cruise and Bruckheimer’s working relationship dates back more than three decades, to the original “Top Gun,” the highest-grossing film of 1986.

“Tom Cruise is the perfect presenter as we honor Jerry Bruckheimer and his incredible contributions to the world of film and television,” said MPSE President Mark A. Lanza. “We are thrilled to host these two screen legends as we celebrate the Golden Reel Awards’ Platinum Anniversary.”

Tom Cruise’s appearance is one of many special features planned for this year’s Golden Reel Awards. For the first time in three years the awards ceremony will be held live and at a new venue, the historic Wilshire Ebell Theatre.

Patton Oswalt has been named as the host for the night.

Gale Anne Hurd to Receive Visual Effects Society Lifetime Achievement Award

The Visual Effects Society has named producer-screenwriter Gale Anne Hurd as the recipient of the VES Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Gale Anne Hurd is one of the most respected and influential film and television producers of our generation,” VES chair Lisa Cooke said in a statement. “By focusing on daring material, championing technological innovations and being the consummate hands-on collaborator, she has carved out a leading position in the previously male-dominated world of the blockbuster, and become a recognized creator of iconic cultural touchstones. Gale is a driving force in our global industry and an exemplary role model, and we are very honored to bestow her with the VES Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Hurd worked on such films as “Aliens,” “Terminator 2: Judgement Day,” “Armageddon,” “The Ghost and the Darkness,” “The Incredible Hulk” and “The Terminator.” She served as an executive producer on AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” along with its spinoff series “Fear the Walking Dead.” Additional credits in television include “Talking Dead,” “Tales of the Walking Dead,” “Lore” “Falling Water” and “Hunters.”

Hurd was presented the David O. Selznick Award for achievement in motion pictures by the Producers Guild, has been inducted into the International Women’s Forum Hall of Fame and received a star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The award will be presented at the 21st Annual VES Awards on Feb. 15 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Damien Chazelle To Receive AIS Gene Kelly Visionary Award At 13th Lumiere Awards

The Advanced Imaging Society announced that director and producer Damien Chazelle will be honored with the annual Gene Kelly Visionary Award at the 2023 AIS Lumiere Awards. Chazelle will join fellow previously announced honorees James Cameron and Jon Landau (Voices For the Earth Award) at the 13th annual awards luncheon event on Feb. 10 at The Beverly Hills Hotel. The inaugural Gene Kelly Visionary Award went to writer and director Guillermo Del Toro in 2022. Kelly’s widow and biographer Patricia Ward Kelly will present the award to Chazelle.

“Damien Chazelle, like Gene Kelly, is an American original whose films burst with unbounded wit, intelligence and style, which he aptly demonstrates as he retells Hollywood’s earliest days as it moved from silent films to talkies in his latest work, ‘Babylon,’” said Jim Chabin, president of AIS. “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to honor him this year.”

Ritesh Rajan and Sydney Park Join Selina Ringel in Indie ‘You, Me & Her,’ Directed by Dan Levy Dagerman

Selina Ringel, Ritesh Rajan and Sydney Park have wrapped production on director Dan Levy Dagerman’s third feature film, “You, Me & Her.”

Loosely based on real events, is a story about a Latinx woman trying to rekindle her marriage on her first trip since having a baby and finds herself completely infatuated by a beautiful young woman that makes her question her own sexuality. The film also stars Roberto Aguire, Marianna Burelli, as well as Graham Sibley and Anna Campbell.

Ringel penned the script, written in Spanglish, and is producing alongside Dagerman of Two Hands Productions, Fernando Lebrija and Pablo Lebrija of Irreversible Pictures and Cameron Fife of June Street Productions. Executive producers are Hiren C. Surti, Cameron Motola, Shriram Kasinathan, Alfredo & Deborah Ringel and Archana Misra.